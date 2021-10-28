CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

LSUA Generals season opener a win

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSUA men’s basketball team succeeded in a 97-73 win in its opener against Southeastern Baptist on Tuesday evening at...

klax-tv.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball Hosting 2022 Wing Darren Buchanan for Official Visit

Over the weekend, Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff are playing host to Darren Buchanan for the second time in October, Buchanan told PSN. “My thoughts going into the visit is to just get to know coach Capel and the staff more and to see how I would I fit there,” Buchanan told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m hoping to learn more about the culture they have and is trying to build and more about the basketball program.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Ranking each Utah Jazz player in season-opening win

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz pretty much picked up right where they left off from their 2020-21 regular season. In other words, they looked like a confident, lethal bunch that might well repeat as the overall top dog in the NBA standings. In setting the stage for a decisive...
NBA
kduz.com

Timberwolves open season with a convincing win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets to start the season. Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his career with 29 points in 31 minutes for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists. This was the third time in franchise history the Timberwolves had three 20-plus-point scorers on opening night. Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds and Eric Gordon added 15 points off the bench for the rebuilding Rockets.
NBA
whopam.com

Morant paces Grizzlies in season opening win over Cavs

Ja Morant scored 37 points in the Memphis Grizzlies season opening 132-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Memphis. The Grizzlies travel west to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
NBA
FanSided

3 best performances from Grizzlies’ season-opening win vs. Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the curse of losing their opening-night game on Wednesday, taking down the Cavaliers in a 132-121 offensive showcase. In the contest, the Grizzlies scored their fifth-highest halftime total ever and the most points in a Memphis season opener in franchise history. Despite a close finish, the...
NBA
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies open season with win at Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D.-- Hannah DeMars (JR/Grand Rapids, MN) scored 21 points and Kia Tower (JR/Bigfork, MN) added 17 as the University of Jamestown women's basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 65-58 win over Dickinson State University Thursday night. The Jimmies won their fourth straight season opener under head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mount Vernon News

Lady Cougars win at buzzer in hoops season opener

The basketball season began with last-second excitement as the Mount Vernon Nazarene University women's basketball team (1-0, 0-0) defeated Lawrence Tech University (0-1, 0-0) by a 73-71 score on Friday, Oct. 22, on a buzzer-beater by senior center Lily Krieger. MVNU dominated the first half and took 43-29 lead into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
southwestarkansasradio.com

LEGACY SWEEPS ODEN WITH THREE WINS IN SEASON OPENER

LOCKESBURG, ARK–Legacy Academy opened their 2021-22 basketball season in home games verses the Oden Timberwolves Tuesday night in Lockesburg. The junior girls, senior girls, and senior boys played for an excited home crowd at Warrior gym. The night started off with Lockesburg’s junior girls commanding the court all four quarters...
LOCKESBURG, AR
thehivesports.com

Utah Jazz open season with Win over Oklahoma City

The Utah Jazz defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-86 to open the new 2021-2022 season. The Jazz made their mark on the hardwood last night with six players scoring in double figures. Team Leaders. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 22 points. Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson had 18 points...
NBA
kiwaradio.com

Dordt Women’s Basketball Wins Season Opener

Aberdeen, South Dakota — The Defender women’s basketball team traveled to Aberdeen to play Presentation in the opening game of the 2021-22 season. Dordt came away with a road win to start the nonconference schedule. Presentation opened the game with a six-point lead as Nek Newell gave the Saints a...
ABERDEEN, SD
NBC Sports

Wizards open season with ‘defensive win’ over Raptors

It became a cliche this offseason to say the Wizards were focused on their defense — and how to improve it. Players mentioned it. General manager Tommy Sheppard mentioned it. New coach Wes Unseld Jr. mentioned it — and it was a significant reason why he was hired. Wednesday in...
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Harrison Barnes GOES OFF in season-opening win

Former UNC basketball standout Harrison Barnes came out firing in game one against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sacramento Kings lost 10 of their final 15 games last season, but Harrison Barnes wasn’t having any of that in Wednesday night’s road season-opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former North...
NBA
eousports.com

Mountaineers Trounce Bobcats By 18 in Season Opening Win

REDDING, Calif. - Mountaineer Women's Basketball tipped off the 2021-22 season in emphatic style Friday evening with an 88-70 win over University of California, Merced at the Simpson Classic. With the win, Eastern Oregon starts the year 1-0. How it Happened. • Guiding the Mountaineers to the season opening win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Nuggets open season with impressive road win over Suns

The visiting Denver Nuggets used one of the Phoenix Suns' primary weapons against them Wednesday night, riding balanced scoring to a 110-98 victory over the defending Western Conference champions on Opening Night. Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led six players in double figures with 27 points for the Nuggets,...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Spurs, Nuggets seek more after opening season with wins

Gregg Popovich and Michael Malone have a healthy respect for one another, but it's unlikely the two NBA coaches will be worried about that Friday night. Popovich, who began his 26th season as coach of San Antonio, leads his Spurs into Denver against Malone's Nuggets in their home opener. Both teams are coming off impressive wins Wednesday night and look to build on that momentum.
NBA

