“Roku and TCL partner up to make improving your Roku TV's sound an easy plug-and-play experience.”. Vocal enhancement and volume leveling features are nice. When building out a home theater, one of the first things you might do after picking out a television is add a sound system. One of the easiest ways to do this is by picking up one of the best soundbars. Because let’s face it, the built-in speakers found in TVs aren’t going to fill the room and help you feel immersed in your favorite movies. Roku knows this, and it’s been on a mission to make your audio experience better while also keeping things easy to set up. At CES 2021 in January, Roku announced a partnership with TCL to bring a wireless soundbar for Roku-ready TVs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO