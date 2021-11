“I would like to make it very clear that I will NOT. My opponent has made claims that I am dismantling both the Conviction Integrity Unit and the Public Integrity Unit in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. While my intention is to revamp each and every unit in the District Attorney’s office due to the current administration’s failure of leadership, I will not be disbanding either of those two units, contrary to the false information put out by my opponent.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO