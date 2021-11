As we enter the stretch run of the season and bye weeks are in the rearview mirror, there are several intriguing games in the SEC this week. One of the marquee games, which will be featured on the 3:30 p.m. ET CBS game, is Auburn at Texas A&M, the only game between ranked teams in the SEC this week. Of course, another interesting storyline is Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford to take on his former team in Ole Miss. Although some of the intrigue was taken away from that game when Liberty dropped its second game.

