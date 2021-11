Get Ready For A Vacation With Some Twists In Apex Legends: Escape. Apex Legends is a premiere free to play, battle royale where players take on the role of heroes who battle for glory across various maps. Electronic Arts has consistently updated and provided content for Apex Legends, including heroes and much more. Recently, a cool Halloween event was introduced for players to get new costumes and more. On November 2nd, players head to the Outlands, which may look heavenly, but danger lurks at every corner. Apex Legends: Escape will also bring a ton of other content to the game.

