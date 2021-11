El Paso and Teller counties will receive around $1.6 million out of a $300 million opioid settlement, after County Commissioners agreed to an understanding with the Colorado Attorney General. Earlier this year, the attorney general worked with local governments around the state to create an outline for distributing funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers fueling the opioid crisis. In total, Colorado looks to get 300-million-dollars which will be distributed to local governments, and El Paso county will receive around $100,000 in local government payments. Commissioner Longinos Gonzales says this is a gateway to funding, opening doors to education and treatment for people suffering with addictions in the county.

7 DAYS AGO