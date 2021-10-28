CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Another profitable quarter for Realogy, but what’s next?

By Matthew Blake
Housing Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealogy made a profit for the fifth straight quarter. But the brokerage conglomerate faces questions about how its business is diversifying especially amid a slightly cooler housing market. The company behind Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Better Homes and Gardens, Sotheby’s Realty and Corcoran...

www.housingwire.com

