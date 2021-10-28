CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Spain's PharmaMar posts 58% drop in 9-mth profit despite higher revenues

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oswy0_0cfaUjMl00

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar (PHMR.MC) on Thursday said its nine-month net profit slipped 58% to 54.7 million euros ($63.92 million) from a year ago when it booked a hefty gain from a licence payment.

PharmaMar, which develops marine-inspired oncology drugs, said recurring revenue rose 31% to 119.4 million euros over the period, helped by the demand for its cancer treatments. It booked the 181 million euro upfront licence payment in the first half of last year.

The company's oncology sales surged 21% from a year earlier to 88.7 million euros, boosted by steady performance of its ovarian cancer drug Yondelis, as well as a 78% increase in European sales of Zepzelca, its lung-cancer drug.

Royalty revenues reached 27.2 million euros in the January-June period, up from 7.4 million euros a year ago, mainly supported by Zepzelca sales in the U.S. by partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ.O).

Sales in PharmaMar's smaller diagnostics division shrank by 67%, hit by lower demand and a drastic decline in the price of PCR, antigen and antibody COVID-19 tests, the company said.

Group R&D spending increased by 21.2% over the nine months.

PharmaMar invested a further 4.5 million euros on clinical trials to use its Aplidin drug, initially developed to treat a type of bone-marrow cancer, as a COVID-19 treatment in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8558 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Spain’s Unicaja books 9-month net profit of 1.395 billion euros

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Unicaja on Wednesday reported a net profit of 1.395 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in the first nine months thanks to a multimillion accounting gains it booked following the acquisition of its smaller rival Liberbank. Unicaja, which at the end July closed the deal with Liberbank to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mth#Pharmamar#Cancer Treatment#Drugs#Spanish#European#Jazz Pharmaceuticals#Pcr
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 20M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said on Wednesday that it reached 20 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of its third quarter on Sept. 30. That was in line with Wall Street estimates. Discovery had ended its second quarter in June with 17 million and in early August reported having reached 18 million global paying streaming subscribers by then. In its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company also recorded a U.S. advertising revenue gain of 5 percent, while its U.S. distribution revenue posted a 21 percent increase, helped by Discovery+. In Discovery’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel rebound

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc posted a 77% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people used the online travel agent to book trips after the United States announced it would open borders to vaccinated foreign nationals. Net revenue rose to $4.68 billion from $2.64 billion. (Reporting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Merck KGaA lifts FY guidance on surging demand for lab supplies

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Wednesday lifted its full-year profit forecast, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit which supplies materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other pharmaceutical companies. In an unscheduled statement, the diversified group said it now expects...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Pioneer Natural posts third-quarter profit, raises dividend

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared to a year-ago loss, after it said it would sell its Delaware basin assets to Continental Resources (CLR.N) in a deal valued at $3.25 billion. The company also said it was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off

(Adds share price moves, profit expectations for fourth quarter) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profits and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, cars and other internet-connected devices. The San Diego company, still the biggest supplier of chips for...
BUSINESS
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hostess reschedules third-quarter earnings announcement

Hostess Brands Inc. announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled its third-quarter earnings announcement to Nov. 9 after the closing bell from Nov. 3. The Twinkies parent expects third-quarter results to be in line with its internal expectations. As a result, the company maintained its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of 83 cents to 87 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 85 cents. Hostess stock slipped 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading but has rallied 29.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 22.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy