Industry Looks to U.N. Climate Talks to Steer Cleaner Shipping

By Reuters
gcaptain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) – World leaders attending COP26 climate talks from the end of the month must ratchet up pressure to make shipping decarbonise by 2050, a senior industry official involved in the meeting said. Shipping, which transports about 90% of world trade, accounts for nearly 3% of...

gcaptain.com

AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Maersk Tankers Boss Says Customers Will Pay to Clean Up Shipping

The head of a major shipping company wants a carbon tax for his industry by 2025, and he’s confident his customers are willing to pay for it. Making shipping pay for its pollution is vital if the industry wants to decarbonize by 2050, said Christian Ingerslev, chief executive officer of Maersk Tankers A/S, which manages the world’s largest fleet of vessels that haul oil products. Eliminating emissions before mid-century would give the sector a chance to align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, according to a study.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

‘We are not equal’ – what they said at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference hcritical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Wednesday, Nov. 3:. U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY. “You don’t get this done unless we are...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesotans join push for change at U.N. climate summit

As Minnesota entrepreneur Jamez Staples sees it, the high-level climate change conversations filling the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, are crucial. But he's in Glasgow to help ensure the ideas involve people on the ground, lower-income folks living through the worst impacts. Like people in his north Minneapolis neighborhood.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheConversationAU

Land, culture, livelihood: what Indigenous people stand to lose from climate 'solutions'

In the first major deal of the Glasgow climate summit, more than 100 nations have pledged to end, and reverse, deforestation by 2030. As the declaration states, forests store vast amounts of carbon dioxide and are essential to stop global warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. This new pledge is an example of so-called “nature-based solutions” – using ecosystem restoration and protection, better forest management and forest plantations to tackle climate change. Research suggests, if done appropriately, they could provide 30–40% of the CO₂ reductions required by 2030. But these approaches should not take away from the need to stop burning fossil fuels....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia's refusal to sign a global methane pledge exposes flaws in the term 'net-zero'

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, more than 90 nations signed a global pledge led by the United States and United Kingdom to cut methane emissions. However, Australia was not among them. China, Russia, India and Iran also declined to sign the pledge, which aims to slash methane emissions by 30% before 2030. Methane is emitted in coal and gas production, from livestock and other agricultural activity, and when organic waste breaks down in landfill. Almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector. Defending the federal government’s decision, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate 'reality check': 2021 global CO2 emissions near record levels

Global CO2 emissions caused mainly by burning fossil fuels are set to rebound in 2021 to pre-Covid levels, with China's share increasing to nearly a third of the total, according to an assessment published Thursday. - China surge - Looking at the national level, the report found a return to pre-Covid patterns among the world top four carbon polluters, which account for 60 percent of global CO2 emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: 190 countries and organisations agree to end coal-fired power

A group of 190 countries and organisations will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, the UK government has announced.Major coal countries Poland and Vietnam are among 18 nations committing to phase out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time, the government said.Coal-fired power is the single largest driver of global temperature rise and ending its use will be crucial to getting the world on track for limiting global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.Announcing the news, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
AFP

'Greenwashing' or genuine?: Behind big business' climate promises

As warnings have intensified about the massive damage that climate change will have on the world in the coming decades, big business has started to make commitments to reduce carbon emissions. With the COP26 summit in Glasgow coming after the UN warned the world was barrelling towards "climate catastrophe", analyses by consultants and think tanks show there is still much more that can be done.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT

