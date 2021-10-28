CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Star Trek: Prodigy' Could Launch More 'Star Trek' Animated Kids' Projects

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer, writer, and captain of Paramount's Star Trek franchise Alex Kurtzman is about to launch a new animated Star Trek project aimed at kids and families. The show, referred to as Prodigy, was purchased by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins. It recently had a special, secret screening of the first two...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
TV SERIES
wfla.com

Best ‘Star Trek’ gift

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few TV series inspire the dedication or fervor that “Star Trek” does. The prolific series is known for having zealous fans, and if you have a trekkie in your life, a gift inspired by their favorite science fiction show is sure to be a hit. Just as there is no shortage of “Star Trek” fans, there is no shortage of “Star Trek” merch. From collectible action figures to funny T-shirts, you are sure to find the perfect gift.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ComicBook

The Sopranos Creator David Chase Confirms What Really Happened to Tony in the Finale

One of the biggest debates in the history of television surrounds the final moments of The Sopranos. Tony (James Gandolfini) and Carmela (Edie Falco) Soprano grab a bite to eat in a Jersey diner when a shady patron enters—then the screen cuts to black. If you assumed the screen cut immediately before the hitman killed Tony Soprano, you'd be correct.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kate Mulgrew

We’ve got a short break between Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, but that doesn’t mean we’re slacking off. I was fortunate to join a group of journalists in a roundtable discussion with the cast and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy. It was an absolute treat to get to meet them and ask some questions about Prodigy, especially getting to interview my Captain, Kate Mulgrew.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Prodigy
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy character promos reveal who the captain is

Star Trek: Prodigy has released character promos for the upcoming debut. Star Trek: Prodigy is debuting in just mere days and the folks over at Star Trek’s social media profiles want to introduce fans to all the new characters. The show will focus on seven kids (six kids and a space dog, maybe?) who find a Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship is found unbeknownst to most people in the Delta Quadrant, and the kids end up taking the ship as a way to create a new life for themselves.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Hint at Chakotay's Role and Explain What It Means to Make All-Ages Star Trek

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek Project#The Prodigy#Paramount Pictures
trekmovie.com

Interview: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers Talk Legacy Characters, Canon, And Not Dumbing Down Trek

In addition to speaking to Kate Mulgrew, TrekMovie also participated in an NYCC group interview with Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers/co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman and executive producer/director Ben Hibon. The producers talked to us and a handful of other outlets about how the animated show isn’t just for kids, how it fits in with other Trek, and even about the likelihood that we’ll see some legacy characters on the show.
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
NBC Philadelphia

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Dexter: New Blood' Review: A Solid Revival That May Actually Make Amends for the Original Ending

When it comes to reboots and revivals of long-thought-dead series, there's a very important question to ask: Why? What is it about this moment in time that has inspired the cast and creator of a show to return to characters who have been absent from our screens for quite some time? Without naming names, there are plenty of series where the answer boils down to "a dump truck full of money arrived at my house" or "well, my film career's not going the way I hoped" — and frankly, we've been seeing that in the quality, with many of these reunions lasting only a season or two before everyone involved realizing that the past belongs in the past.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy's Kate Mulgrew Reveals Janeway's Evolving Purpose

Just over 25 years ago, Star Trek: Voyager made its debut, helmed by the indomitable Kathryn Janeway, the franchise's first woman captain of a titular starship. For seven seasons, Kate Mulgrew portrayed Janeway, a captain leading a crew through the vast and dangerous Delta Quadrant, exploring new worlds and interacting with new species, but always with the hope of returning home.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy