Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

Two of the world’s biggest wind energy companies have warned of difficult conditions as slower-than-usual winds and supply chain difficulties delay manufacturing. Ørsted, a Danish company, said lower-than-normal wind speeds throughout the third quarter had affected its earnings. Across the first nine months of 2021 slow winds cost the company 2.5bn Danish kroner (£290m) compared with the previous year. Ørsted makes about two-thirds of its revenues from offshore wind including off the UK’s coasts.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO