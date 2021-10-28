CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

By Daniel Levi
techstartups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the...

techstartups.com

Comments / 232

Buffoldude
5d ago

And to think the US was energy independent in 2019 and Biden threw it all away on his first day. We could be comfortable with no worries right now. This winter when you're freezing in your home, because you can't afford or can't get heating fuel, no food, none at the grocery stores or whatever there is is unaffordable, send Joe and AOC a thank you note.

Reply(52)
157
Gostavia Akount
5d ago

Electric cars are a huge part of the problem. They take a ridiculous amount of electricity to charge which means burning more coal to produce. How us that better than gas cars for the environment?

Reply(18)
57
flash49
5d ago

thanks to the anti American socialist party who is destroying America every day on purpose. need to destroy the democratic party they are satan's workers for sure.

Reply(3)
49
Related
The Guardian

Renewable energy firms warn of difficult conditions amid slow winds

Two of the world’s biggest wind energy companies have warned of difficult conditions as slower-than-usual winds and supply chain difficulties delay manufacturing. Ørsted, a Danish company, said lower-than-normal wind speeds throughout the third quarter had affected its earnings. Across the first nine months of 2021 slow winds cost the company 2.5bn Danish kroner (£290m) compared with the previous year. Ørsted makes about two-thirds of its revenues from offshore wind including off the UK’s coasts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Bloomberg Pledges New Investments to Shut 25% of World’s Coal Plants

With billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg announcing an extension of his Beyond Coal campaign aiming to shutter 25% of the world’s coal plants and nix all proposed ones by 2025, a new study warns plastic has become “the new coal” in its climate-busting power. The expanded commitment adds to a “long-standing,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Quest
Reuters

UK, India plan to connect world's green power grids

GLASGOW/BOSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain and India introduced a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to accelerate the transition to greener energy. Linking the grids would allow parts of the world with excess renewable power to send it to areas with deficits. For...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Social Unrest#Energy Production#Energy System#Blackstone Ceo#Cnn International
Financial Times

Vestas and Orsted warn of tough times for renewable energy

Danish power group Orsted and wind turbine maker Vestas have warned of challenging conditions in renewable energy after projects in Europe suffered low wind speeds and as supply chain hold-ups and rising costs hit manufacturers. Vestas warned on Wednesday of an “increasingly challenging global business environment for renewables” as it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Granholm on DOE’s next steps, gas, energy ‘carrots’

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm heads to a global climate change conference today as part of a U.S. delegation she says will show the world the United States is "back" on the issue, even as President Biden’s clean energy spending remains stymied by Congress and the president pushes for more oil production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tulsa World

Columnist: America's incoherent energy-climate policies

U.S. energy policy has often been inconsistent; sometimes incoherent. Richard Nixon wanted the U.S. to produce more oil and gas. But he employed price controls to keep the price of energy low — guaranteeing that U.S. production would fall. Jimmy Carter set a goal for solar to provide 20% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy