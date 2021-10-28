Sunflower Senior Center plans bingo night, celebrates birthdays and fall

Autumn brings so many wonderful things, baking pies, making chili, leafing through cookbooks for old and new recipes, full moons and so many more special things. And, we have been busy with all of these things this week. We shared a little about the vintage cookbooks this past week and want to tell you what special memories they brought back as we leafed through them. We remembered the Better Homes and Gardens cookbooks that many of us as well as our mothers often went to. There were great recipes in these cookbooks that many had received for shower gifts or as wedding presents. Several of us also remembered the Searchlight cookbook. By far, most of us said that the best cookbooks were those complied by church ladies. We had quite a few of these to peruse and as we were leafing through the well-worn pages several of us remembered the ladies who had contributed to these books. We loved having the opportunity to reminisce of favorites and many of the ladies said they would enjoy doing this again.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO