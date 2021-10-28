Monday saw the finale of Y: The Last Man make its debut, capping off the first season — and potentially the entire series, after the series was cancelled by FX on Hulu last month. The live-action show, which adapts the beloved Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the survivors of a mysterious global apocalypse, which killed every mammal with a Y chromosome outside of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand. Yorick and the other characters in his orbit try to navigate their new normal, culminating in a finale that tees up a slew of compelling storylines for the series. This makes the news of the series' early cancellation extra heartbreaking, and has led some to campaign on social media for the series to get revived elsewhere. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the Season 1 finale, Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clarke addressed recent reporting around why the series was cancelled so soon — seemingly, due to the lapsing of contracts of the series' cast — and indicated that it will hopefully be able to find another home.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO