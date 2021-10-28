SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 91

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway finish up on the wild happenings in Lawrence, pull apart Lincoln Riley's press conference on Tuesday, try to figure out if Alex Grinch is starting to turn the corner with this defense, preview this week's game against Texas Tech and ask the question: is this just who this team is?

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.