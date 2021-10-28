CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 91

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway finish up on the wild happenings in Lawrence, pull apart Lincoln Riley's press conference on Tuesday, try to figure out if Alex Grinch is starting to turn the corner with this defense, preview this week's game against Texas Tech and ask the question: is this just who this team is?

AllSooners

Oklahoma Players Were 'Speechless' Over Stadium Announcement

On Thursday, when the University of Oklahoma announced the largest donation toward a women’s sport in OU history, head coach Patty Gasso's softball team had no words. Love’s Travel Stops made a donation to the OU softball program that could total $12 million, paving the way for Love’s Field to become a reality and giving the Sooners a new home for softball as soon as 2024.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

What CFP Committee Chairman Gary Barta Said About Oklahoma and Tuesday's Rankings

College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta took several questions about Oklahoma coming out at No. 8 on Tuesday in this year’s initial CFP Rankings. Q. I wanted to ask you about Oklahoma. When you were evaluating the Sooners against the other teams in the top 10, how much did the advanced metrics, the relative scoring, things like that, come into play when you were looking at them?
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

The Jennie Baranczyk Era Tips Off at Oklahoma on Sunday

The Jennie Baranczyk era has arrived. Oklahoma women’s basketball coaching legend Sherri Coale retired in March after 25 years guiding the ship for the Sooners, and Joe Castiglione turned to an energetic rising star from Drake to follow Coale. Sporting a free-flowing, exciting offense, Baranczyk hopes to make her mark...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Flips 2022 Wide Receiver Away From the Oregon Ducks

It may be Oklahoma’s bye week, but head coach Lincoln Riley has stayed busy. The Sooners flipped the commitment of wide receiver Nicholas Anderson from Oregon to Oklahoma, Anderson announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Anderson is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Katy, TX, and the younger brother of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
