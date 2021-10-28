CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The State of Beef: Incentives urged to help beef industry find ways to cut emissions

By Henry J. Cordes
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — California is in the midst of a new gold rush, but the lucrative commodity at the center of it isn’t dug from the ground. It’s the methane dairy cattle emit into the air. In an effort to curb global climate change, the state set targets for reducing...

omaha.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Temporarily Eases Trucking Regulations To Help Livestock Producers Impacted By Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to support livestock producers hurting for lack of feeding following this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said that his order waives trucking regulations to allow livestock producers to get access to high-quality feed. The order takes effect immediately and will last 30 days. Over the summer, the extreme and prolonged drought affected areas of rangeland and pasture across Minnesota, causing livestock farmers to adjust how they feed their animals. Some farmers have already used up their hay reserved for winter and require additional feed in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
State
California State
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
Omaha.com

More Commentary: Reducing global warming is imperative and requires determined effort

Whether it’s the apocalyptic wildfires that once again ravaged California and the West this summer, a heat dome over the Pacific Northwest that made parts of Canada feel like Phoenix on the Fourth of July or the devastating floods in my state of Pennsylvania after Hurricane Ida dumped months’ worth of rainfall in a few hours, it is clear that dangerous climate change is upon us.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Biden wants to cut methane emissions. But we need to get it out of the air, too.

Much of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has been devoted to reducing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that has caused a third of recent warming and is now a top priority for climate action. Last month, the United States and European Union announced a methane pledge to cut global methane emissions at least 30 percent by 2030. A hundred countries have signed it so far and more will likely sign in Glasgow. The U.S. House is considering a reworked Build Back Better bill that includes charging oil and gas companies for methane emissions over certain thresholds, starting at $900 a ton in 2023. And this week at the COP, the Biden administration announced a broad methane initiative, which includes new draft Environmental Protection Agency regulations tightening up methane leaks in the oil and gas industry and additional actions by agencies across the federal government.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy.Researchers are growing silflower at nine solar installations in the Minneapolis area, testing its potential as an oilseed crop. The deep-rooted perennial also offers forage for livestock and desperately needed habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.“We need a lot of plots spaced pretty far apart to measure silflower's effects on pollinators,” said crop scientist Ebony Murrell of The Land...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Biden will attack methane by several means after groups say that’s the surest way to keep to 1.5 degrees warming

The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Emissions#Dairy Farmers#Beef
KREX

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders promised to protect the world’s forests, cut methane emissions, and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries to end deforestation in the coming […]
ENVIRONMENT
425magazine.com

Local Ranchers Beef Up Sustainability

Kittitas county cattle rancher Kyler Beard opens a gate off Highway 97 to enter a field he’s recently grazed beef cattle on. He abruptly kneels and pulls up a tuft of pasture grass. “You can’t really see the forage quality from up inside a pick up, you’ve got to get...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
thebusinessfarmer.com

Beef emissions expert: Environmental impact of beef has been overstated

LINCOLN, Neb. – On Oct. 25, Frank Mitloehner, a leading researcher in the realm of livestock sustainability, asked a packed auditorium on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s East Campus to picture three coffee cups — a ceramic cup, a Styrofoam cup and an insulated reusable mug. Coffee will stay warm in...
LINCOLN, NE
westerniowatoday.com

Beef Industry Groups United Behind Cattle Contract Library Act

(Undated) The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is pleased that the Cattle Contract Library Act was introduced in Congress this week. The bipartisan legislation is sponsored by South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson and Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar. Tanner Beymer, the Director of Government Affairs and Marketing Regulatory Policy with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, talks about what the legislation would do if enacted.
AGRICULTURE
Lincoln Journal Star

The State of Beef: Cattle producers, Nebraska politicians seek solutions to low profits

NORTH PLATTE — Trey Wasserburger figures he’s got half a decade invested in his cattle before he sells them to a meatpacker. It starts with getting his Angus cows bred, then helping pull their calves, and weaning the young steers and heifers. Ultimately, they’re fattened with corn and other rations to a market weight of about 1,400 pounds, then sold and processed.
NEBRASKA STATE
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy