Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — A 53-year-old man who fatally burned his neighbor and injured two police officers has been sentenced to life in prison. Harvey Raymond Ortberg, of Baxter Springs, was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 65-year-old Sharon Horn. He also was sentenced to nine years and four months for injuring two officers. Prosecutors said Ortberg attacked Horn in her Baxter Springs home.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO