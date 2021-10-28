CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

 6 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are conducting an investigation regarding the online solicitation of a child by an adult. On...

JC Post

Police: Kan. man accused of fraudulent use of credit card

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged computer crime and have made an arrest. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-0ld Tyler D. Chalfant of Atchison. He is being held on requested charges of unlawful use of a financial card, computer crimes and theft in connection to the fraudulent use of a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man who fled fatal crash, fire set for arraignment hearing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and fire will make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 43-year-old Russell W. Polk, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30p.m. on March 31, 2020, 911 dispatch was notified...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. boy hit by alleged drunk driver while trick-or-treating is home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Halloween accident arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian of Wichita. Just after 9p.m. Sunday, police working in the area of Douglas and Broadview were alerted by a citizen that someone had been hit by a car, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Police located a 4-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Family of man killed by police sues Topeka for $10 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by Topeka police in September 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city seeking $10 million. The parents of Dominique White are also asking for $4.790 to cover the cost of his funeral. Topeka authorities cleared officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse of criminal wrongdoing after the shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police arrest 2 suspects for robbery at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a residential robbery and have suspects in custody. Just beforee 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of SW Western in Topeka in reference a residential robbery to an individual that had just occurred, according to. Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers met...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3100 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Robbins Motor Company reported an unknown male...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Trick or Treat: 15-year-olds jailed for Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teenagers in connection with a home robbery on Halloween. Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. The victim...
KANSAS STATE
