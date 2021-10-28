CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Letter writing is more than communication

 6 days ago

Letter writing is not only a form of communication but also a way to define oneself and to relate to society, so I occasionally write letters to newspapers. Others employ completely different methods to achieve the same ends. Some...

Letter to the Editor: Compelled to write again in response to Mr. Sawicki

In response to Mr. Sawicki stating the police are being punished for things they did. It is not a punishment to go through policies to update or change wording. I beg to differ that it is a good thing to do. If you don’t think it is good to look at their policies to see if anything needs changing or updating, there is something wrong. The Judge report did mention some things Council may want to look at with the police policies.
Prisoner Express Returns to In-Person Letter Writing, Book Packing

For the past year and a half, Gary Fine has operated Prisoner Express from his apartment: sending books, letters and programming packets to incarcerated individuals through his nationwide organization and its coalition of remote volunteers. Now, they prepare a return to in-person work from the Durland Alternatives Library in Anabel...
Letter: GOP supports person rather than policies

I chuckled at the whimsical notion propounded by John Fitzgerald’s “Readers’ Views” letter. It curiously and fantastically opined, “A recent submission outlined a Democrat Party platform while stating Republicans have published none. This is an error as the Republican Party platform is widely published: It is called the Bill of Rights.” That, sir, is ridiculous and quite untrue.
Donald Trump
Letter: How about writing on positive things?

Mr. Buursma, I really don’t believe you when you write “I had hoped never to write about Trump again.” You actually cannot help yourself. Trump is now gone from the presidency and all of us are now blessed to have your top man and other Democrats No. 1 choice Joe Biden NOW in charge. How do all of you who elected this man enjoy the following:
Thank you for not writing again, Mr. Abernathy | PennLive letters

Gary won’t take my advice. It’s his job to provide a conservative view. Gary Abernathy’s editorial in the Sunday, Oct. 17 edition of The Patriot-News lauds low-wage workers for working “while it’s still a thing.”. He’s good, and he’s wrong. Good at verbal deceit by thanking workers and clever at...
Letters to the Editor: Unhappy about communication on East End development plans

As a homeowner in the East End neighborhood, I enthusiastically support the Lexington Housing Authority’s plan to develop the last vacant parcel of land that was once part of the sprawling Bluegrass Aspendale housing complex. But what I do not support and do not understand is the housing authority’s deliberate decision not to hold any neighborhood meetings prior to the plan being submitted and approved by local government officials. I won’t speculate on the LHA’s reasoning for this, but we, the residents of the East End, deserved better treatment than what we received. Let’s be clear, this is no small development plan. It calls for an 11,000-square-foot child Head Start center at the corner of East Fifth Street and Shropshire Avenue, 10 single-family homes fronting on Shropshire, five townhomes along East Sixth Street and a new one-way street running along the backside of the entire development. The decision not to engage the neighborhood whatsoever was even more egregious given that this land has sat empty ever since Bluegrass Aspendale was torn down 16 years ago and people have long wondered what would be built there. For the housing authority to formulate a development plan and not share it with the neighborhood before it was approved is downright insulting.
Letter: History of slavery is far more complex than realized

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson's column "History is about facts. It doesn’t have to be pretty or evoke pleasant thoughts.” (Oct. 13) and the letter "We must understand our racist past to move forward" (Oct. 20): I'm sure these were both well-intentioned, but I believe they have narrow perspectives on American history and its many contradictions.
Letter: Pay plenty of attention to write-in candidates

Many parents have become fed up with their school boards. resulting in an unusually high volume of write-in-candidates throughout Berks County. These write-in candidates are parents, grandparents and taxpayers who are fed up with their school boards trying to implement left-wing equity policies influenced by critical race theory. They are tired of mandatory masking. They are tired of boards and superintendents who allow teaching from a one-sided, biased perspective.
Letter to the Editor: Research before you write

I suggest that the Rev. Morris Curry, before he continues to cast aspersions on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, avail himself of the knowledge offered by the International Myeloma Foundation. Multiple myeloma, the type of cancer that Gen. Colin Powell suffered with, is considered by every cancer doctor that...
Letter: No more compassion for anti-vaxxer selfishness

To the editor -- Two years into COVID-19, too many Americans have shown themselves to be petty, selfish, don’t care about anyone else, threaten and commit violence against those actually trying to end the pandemic, just ‘cause. Fact-free, believing fabrications. Tearing this country apart, followers of the traitor Trump. Shoot...
LETTER: We must protect American families

American families are under stress made greater by the pandemic. In September, 300,000 women dropped out of the workforce. Dangerous working conditions because of COVID, lack of childcare, home schooling, low wages, and other matters caused burn out. All parents must have the freedom to enter the workforce without worrying...
Meghan Markle Writes Passionate Letter to Congress About Big Political Issue

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of an important cause. She wrote a letter to Congress, which was published on Wednesday, in which she urged them to support paid leave for all Americans, per Us Weekly. In her letter, Markle not only referenced her childhood, but she also spoke about taking time off following the births of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Letter-writing campaign launched to support veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) relaunched “Operation Rising Spirit” on Thursday, a service meant to help veterans during a time of need. “Operation Rising Spirit is an effort to lift our veterans’ morale during the pandemic when it has been difficult to be isolated, away from families, and dealing […]
Letters to the editor: More needs to be done to help caregivers

The $178.3 million in federal COVID relief funding allocated by lawmakers is to be shared by the assisted living centers, private institutions and community attendants giving care in peoples' homes. The community attendants are by far the largest and, at a base wage of $8.11 per hour, lowest-paid group and...
Letter: More answers needed on Spanish ballot error

Correcting what Berks County officials are calling an error on Spanish-language mail-in ballots goes without saying and is the least the county commissioners can do to try and restore faith in our elections (“Official calls for end of accusations over ballot error” (Reading Eagle, Oct. 23). What is even more...
Making Recommendation Letters Even More Meaningless

I am asked to write several letters of recommendation each semester, usually by students who have taken one of my classes or have been part of my summer service program. Truthfully, I dread writing them. How can I make the letter compelling without using too many superlatives? How do I gently highlight the student’s “growth edges” as one of their strengths?
