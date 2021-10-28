LETTER: Letter writing is more than communication

As a homeowner in the East End neighborhood, I enthusiastically support the Lexington Housing Authority’s plan to develop the last vacant parcel of land that was once part of the sprawling Bluegrass Aspendale housing complex. But what I do not support and do not understand is the housing authority’s deliberate decision not to hold any neighborhood meetings prior to the plan being submitted and approved by local government officials. I won’t speculate on the LHA’s reasoning for this, but we, the residents of the East End, deserved better treatment than what we received. Let’s be clear, this is no small development plan. It calls for an 11,000-square-foot child Head Start center at the corner of East Fifth Street and Shropshire Avenue, 10 single-family homes fronting on Shropshire, five townhomes along East Sixth Street and a new one-way street running along the backside of the entire development. The decision not to engage the neighborhood whatsoever was even more egregious given that this land has sat empty ever since Bluegrass Aspendale was torn down 16 years ago and people have long wondered what would be built there. For the housing authority to formulate a development plan and not share it with the neighborhood before it was approved is downright insulting.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO