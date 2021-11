Kayvon Thibodeaux has understood the Oregon-Washington rivalry better than most even before he enrolled at Oregon. A five-star recruit wanted by every school on each coast, Thibodeaux visited Autzen Stadium in the fall of 2018 for the annual game against the Huskies. He took in a classic. The teams traded body blows for four quarter before overtime was required to settle it. In overtime, CJ Verdell scampered into the end zone for a walk-off touchdown. Thibodeaux signed with the Ducks a few months later.

