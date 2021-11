The arrival of autumn doesn’t mean you have to store the gardening tools. Liven up your yard (and season) with these fall berries. Stop bellyaching about fall. No more whining when the nicotiana gets nicked, okay? Rather than dissolving into tears when the coleus is iced, focus on the highlights of fall. For instance, did you ever stop to consider that autumn is the juiciest time of year? It’s not the last hurrah. Here’s the good news: This is the beginning of berry season.

