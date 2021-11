Stillwater - Agricultural producers are certain to face challenges as they plan for 2022, but there are reasons to be optimistic about the U.S. farm and ranch situation. Rob Fox, director of Cobank's Knowledge Exchange Division, discussed his outlook at Oklahoma State University Extension's 2021 Rural Economic Outlook Conference in October where he addressed the longer-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shrinking labor force, drought impacts on cattle supplies, packer concentration, poultry profitability, views on policy he has seen in evidence coming out of Washington D.C., and more.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO