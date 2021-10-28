Medtronic facing class action suit from Canada MiniMed insulin pump users

An insulin pump is an artificially intelligent medical device utilized for the administration of supplemental insulin in the treatment of congenital diabetes, and also called constant subcutaneous insulin delivery. Insulin pumps deliver insulin via the skin where it is absorbed immediately by the body. This method provides for an immediate insulin injection when needed, without the wait for a needle to be inserted into the skin. Most insulin pumps are controlled by a computer-readable insulin concentration monitor that can be programmed to provide a constant level of insulin to meet the needs of a person with diabetes. The global insulin pump market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global insulin pump market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising technological advancements in medical devices.

