CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek – Including 41.3 g/t Au over 7.1 m & 16.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU) (OTCQX:IAUCF) (“i-80”, or the “Company”)is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company’s Granite Creek Property (“Granite Creek” or “the Property”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada. High-grade results from drilling from the 4740 Level targeting mineralization in...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Quebec Precious Metals resumes James Bay drilling

Quebec Precious Metals Corp. [CJC-TSXV, CJCFF-OTCBB, YXEP-FSE] on Tuesday said drilling has resumed at the company’s 100%-owned Sakami project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec, near Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] Eleonore gold mine. Sakami is QPM’s flagship project and it has delivered significant gold grades and...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Altus Strategies drills 21.9 g/t gold over 10.2 metres at Diba, Mali

Altus Strategies PLC [ALTS-TSXV; ALTUF-OTCQX; ALS-AIM] reported intersected high grades from diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Diba gold project in western Mali, West Africa. Diba hosts a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit and a number of other prospective targets. Intersections from the Diba Deposit (down-the-hole and not true widths) include 21.9...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Freegold drills 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold at Golden Summit, Alaska

Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTC; FR4N-FSE] reported additional results from the continuing 40,000-metre program currently under way on its 100%-owned Golden Summit project, near Fairbanks, Alaska. Drill hole GS2107 returned 7.4 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, 23.2 metres of 0.98 g/t, 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold, including 2.1 metres...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Cabral Gold drills 18.1 metres of 4.3 g/t gold at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported additional assays from nine recently completed diamond drill holes in the primary bedrock MG gold deposit, and within the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket within the 100%-owned Cuiu Cuiu gold district in northern Brazil. DDH228, drilled at MG, returned 9.1 metres at 1.1 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed 16 hole drill program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The remaining 12 holes (852 meters) highlighted in this release were focused on the northwestern-most 2 kilometers of the 10 km North Oatman trend which includes the historical Roadside mine and the Banner mine to the southeast (Figure 1).
ARIZONA STATE
resourceworld.com

Paramount Gold’s new Bald Peak surface samples align with large, shallow geophysical target

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG-NYSE American] reported assay results from 44 new surface samples collected by the company primarily from silicic outcrops at its recently acquired Bald Peak Project in Mineral County, Nevada. The samples averaged 2.62 g/t gold and 4.2 g/t silver, with more than half assaying above 2 g/t gold and running as high as 10.85 g/t gold.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
resourceworld.com

Xtra-Gold reports Kibi resources at 13.89 Mt of 1.40 g/t gold, Ghana

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. [XTG-TSX; XTGRF-OTCQB] released the results of an updated mineral resource estimate on its 100%-owned Kibi gold project in the Kibi-Winneba greenstone belt, Ghana, West Africa. The independent resource estimate, with an effective date of September 30, 2021, incorporates an additional 212 diamond core boreholes (25,198.55 metres) completed...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Lion One drills 3.9 metres of 33.4 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

Lion One Metals Ltd. [LIO-TSXV; LOMLF-OTCQX; LY1-FSE] reported further high-grade intercepts from two recently completed drill holes as part of continuing deep extensional stepout drilling from the company’s 100%-owned Tuvatu gold project in Fiji. Deep feeder zone 500 now extends over 300 metres vertically and 150 metres laterally. The weighted...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#Gold Production#I 80#Gold Corp#Iaucf#Company#Granite Creek Property#Granite Creek#Au
resourceworld.com

Scorpio drills 4.6 metres of 71.3 g/t gold at Manhattan, Nevada

Scorpio Gold Corp. [SGN-TSXV; SRCRF-OTC] provided an update on its surface RC (reverse circulation) drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan property in Manhattan, Nevada. The first phase of the RC drilling program is now complete, with 31 holes (6,907 metres) drilled...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Intersects New Zones of Significant Gold Mineralization at the Ulli’s Ridge Target 3 km southwest of the Company’s Flagship Golden Saddle and Arc Deposits

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its rotary air blast (RAB) drilling program on its White Gold property located in west-central Yukon, Canada. The program comprised of 11 holes totalling 937m, with 8 holes drilled at the Ulli’s Ridge target and 3 holes at the Minneapolis Creek target. These targets are located 3 km southwest and 4 km west-northwest respectively of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits, which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au, and remains open for expansion. The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

Pretium discovers new high-grade gold zone

Pretium Resources Inc. Oct. 25 announced that its 2021 exploration drilling has cut bonanza-grade gold mineralization at Golden Marmot, a discovery zone about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) northwest of the Valley of the Kings deposit on the company's Brucejack property in Northern British Columbia. "Initial results from Golden Marmot are...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Mawson drills 21.7 metres of 4.7 g/t gold, 1% antimony at Sunday Creek, Australia

Mawson Gold Ltd. [MAW-TSX; MWSNF-OTC; MXR-FSE] reported assays from seven diamond drill holes (MDDSC016A-22) at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 km north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of exploration tenements. Highlights include 21.7 metres...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
resourceworld.com

Pure Gold drills 5 metres of 55.4 g/t gold at Pure Gold mine, Ontario

Pure Gold Mining Inc. [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR-LSE] reported high-grade drill intercepts returned from surface and underground drilling completed during the third quarter of 2021 at the at the 100%-owned Pure Gold mine 16 km west of Red Lake, northern Ontario. This drilling was successful in demonstrating the tenor and continuity of gold mineralization for planned, near-term mine production from both the main ramp and the east ramp areas, as well as establishing the potential for resource expansion close to existing development. Infill and extension drilling continues from both surface and underground to establish and prioritize mine sequencing, optimize mine development, and identify potential for resource expansion. Drill results are being integrated into the near-term mine plan on a continuing basis.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Golden Star drills 19 metres of 4.6 g/t gold at Wassa, Ghana; shares up

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSC-TSX; GSSA-NYSE American; GSR-Ghana] provided an update on the continued drilling programs within its 90%-owned Wassa mining concession in Ghana where there are currently three surface diamond drill rigs working. The Ghana government has a 10% carried interest. Two of the surface rigs continue to test...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at the San Antonio Project, Drilling 710 Metres at 0.53 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made a significant grassroot discovery at the Pound target (“Pound”) within its San Antonio project, Colombia. Pound is one of three targets the Company has generated at the San Antonio project and assay results reported herein are from the recently completed Phase I reconnaissance drill program, which tested two of these targets.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Northwest Copper drills 235 metres of 2.92% CuEq at Kwanika, B.C., shares up

Northwest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX] reports drill hole K-21-217 has returned the highest-grade copper-gold interval ever intersected at the Kwanika project that is easily accessible by road from the town of Fort St. James, British Columbia. The interval consists of massive to semi-massive copper and gold mineralization at moderate depth in the western half of the deposit. It expands the high-grade portion of the deposit, introducing a new style of mineralization.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Walker River drills 29 metres of 1.61 g/t gold at Lapon Project, Nevada

Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at its 100%-owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada. This latest phase of drilling was necessary to determine structure and morphology for 3D geological modeling. Drilling was...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Newcore drills 35 metres of 2.04 g/t gold at Enchi project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; PNCRF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 90,000-metre drill program under way at the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana, West Africa. Drilling at the Nyam gold deposit at Enchi has intersected high-grade oxide gold mineralization grading 2.04 g/t gold over 35.0 metres from surface, including...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Probe Metals Intersects 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (cut), on the Monique Property, Val-d’Or East Project

• New results continue to return impressive gold grades and thickness. • M zone resource expansion drilling results returned best intercept to date on the Monique property: 4.7 g/t Au over 26.0 metres (7.5 g/t Au over 26.0 metres – uncut), including 182.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metre at 300 metres vertical depth, open along strike and at depth.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Intersects 26 g/t Au Over 2.65 Metres at the Northgate Area, Uchi Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE:ARQ)(OTCQB:ARBTF)and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER:A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold")has completed a 17 hole, 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%). The 2021 exploration program extended the strike length of the mineralized zones at Woco, Northgate and Raingold as well as identified a new zone of mineralization 100 metres east of Raingold.
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy