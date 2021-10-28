CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Schools Said to Allow Students to Identify as Animals

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They call themselves “furries”. These are people who identify as animals. I first read about this a few years ago. A story from Norway, where a grown woman claimed to be a cat. She walked around town with an attached tail, whiskers, and cat ears. Despite DNA saying she was clearly...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 350

Don't be an idiot
6d ago

well if this is the case and any of my children think that their animals they will be spayed and neutered ASAP!!! because I definitely don't want that type of mentality to be recreated!

Reply(15)
364
Greg Griffin
5d ago

Why are we allowing and supporting this kind of mental illness? Stop the insanity and quit encouraging this type of the behavior - these people are mental.

Reply(2)
224
Bill Wilson
6d ago

do we get to smack them on the nose if they do something wrong? wait are these the same kids that their parents walked them around on leashes??? anything to get out of the reality of life

Reply(3)
106
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

First Impression: Twin Falls Smells Funny, But Feels Like Home

To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

41 Cats Headed to Idaho Found Trapped Inside a U-Haul Trailer

In early October, a family driving a U-Haul trailer from Georgia to Idaho was stopped by police who opened the trailer and found a horrific situation. Inside the closed and unventilated storage area were crates full of cats. The cat crates were stacked among the other household items that the family had packed in for their move. This was a potentially deadly situation for the animals.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Food Banks Awards Grants to Five Southern Idaho Groups

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five Southern Idaho groups helping to lessen food insecurity have been awarded a combined $18,000 in grants. According to the Idaho Food Bank, the recipients are Blaine County Hunger Coalition, Helping Hearts and Hands, Mustard Seed Ministries, Rock Creek Food Pantry, and Mountain View Christian Center. A total of 36 organizations across Idaho have been given grants through the Idaho Food Bank Fund, supported by Idaho taxpayers who opted to donate to the fund. The money will go towards supporting the group's operations, buying food, increasing storage space, and promoting nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank has handed out $133,500 in grants to non-profits statewide. “Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.” The Idaho Food Bank Fund is in charge of supporting the non-profits working to provide food insecurity relief in cooperation with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Cat#Dog#Jew
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

A new video posted online to incite excitement about winter coming to Idaho has me excited for the snow. I'm still not even close to excited about the cold though. Idaho is an amazing place to live pretty much year-round. With the exception of a few weeks where the flies come in like an Old Testament plague, Idaho is awesome. Even when the snow falls and the temperatures drop we still have reasons to be appreciative of living here.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Halloween
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Words Describe Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Song

Sleigh Ride? When did they complete this survey? 1947? Some versions have no lyrics! I was looking at a meme today about Mariah Carey being released from stasis for radio airplay now that many radio stations have launched Christmas music formats. After posting it to Facebook, a friend commented that he hates the song. For those not initiated, it’s All I Want for Christmas is You. But why wouldn’t you know that? Have you been living under a tree for the last 30 years? Yes, a big Douglas fir that lost its last needle in 1994!
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Stumbles Across Howling Wolf at Yellowstone Park

A woman driving through Yellowstone was at a stop when she spied something up close and personal to her left. It was a wolf. It appeared to glance at her and then went back to being its usual self. It started howling and off in the distance there was a return call. Give the woman credit, after a summer of stupid tourist tricks at the park, she didn’t get out and offer a challenge to the animal. Chalk one up for being sober while visiting Yellowstone!
ANIMALS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How to Get to the 2021 Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street

Planning on heading to the Trick-or-Treat on Bish's Street this weekend, but not quite sure where it is? Keep reading for directions to the new location for 2021. As always, the event is free and open to kids of all ages, just bring a non-perishable food item to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership. The organization helps feed people that may need a little help getting food and other services across the Magic Valley. The event is a family-friendly safe event for everyone to enjoy and get sweets and show off that cool costume. Candy will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

COVID Takes the Life of an Idaho Christian Warrior

J. Pat Branch is dead. He was 73. I’m not sure he would’ve appreciated me calling him a legend. A devout Christian, he may have viewed the description as idolatry. From the perspective of being a warrior for Christ, Branch was a legend. He settled in Idaho and carried on a ministry, working with athletes. As a rodeo chaplain and a chaplain for the National Football League.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy