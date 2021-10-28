CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto faces harassment, wishes for death, over endorsement of COVID-19 vaccines

wrkf.org
 6 days ago

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was on-air again this week after battling...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

Fox News host Neil Cavuto urges vaccinations after bout with Covid, but Fox News hasn’t shared his message

Fox News host Neil Cavuto has contracted the coronavirus, he says, and credits his Covid vaccination with saving his life.“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” said Cavuto, who also has multiple sclerosis and has battled cancer and heart problems in the past.“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” the host went on. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”But as some critics have pointed out, that message has not...
Neil Cavuto
David Folkenflik
mediaite.com

Fox’s Neil Cavuto Off Air After Contracting Covid: ‘Had I Not Been Vaccinated… This Would Be a Far More Dire Situation’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot. While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.
Derrick

Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated. Cavuto, who learned of the test results after Monday's episode of “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” wasn't on the air Tuesday.
TheWrap

Neil Cavuto Begs Fox News Viewers to Get Vaccinated: ‘Life Is Too Short to Be an Ass’ (Video)

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Fox News host Neil Cavuto begged the news network’s viewers to get vaccinated, saying that doing so likely saved his life. “I can’t stress this enough. It’s not about left or right, not who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of political persuasion is coming down with this,” Cavuto told Howard Kurtz on Fox News’ media program “MediaBuzz” on Sunday. “Take the political speaking points and toss them! For now, I’m begging you, toss them! And think of what’s good not only for yourself but those around you.”
SFGate

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple...
mediaite.com

‘I Want You Gone. Dead’: Neil Cavuto Reads More Hate Mail, Well-Wishes After Covid Diagnosis, Urges People to Get Vaxxed

Neil Cavuto returned to the air from a remote studio on Tuesday a week after he revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. As he did on Sunday, the immunocompromised Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated against the virus. The Fox host also read some viewer messages on his Fox Business Network show on Tuesday, but saved some viewer mail and tweets for his Fox News Channel program.
