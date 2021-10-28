Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

David Shor has been right on just about everything when it comes to politics over the past ten years. At the age of 30, he's a data scientist whose word has become respected -- or, perhaps, feared among Democrats. That's because, as a Democrat himself, Shor says his own party has been hijacked by white college-educated liberals whose views are far to the left of most Americans. The American political map already favors Republicans, given the advantages the GOP has with the US Senate. As a result, Shor says Democrats are facing devastating political losses over the next decade. He has ideas on how to stem the losses.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO