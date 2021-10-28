CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

Chariton Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dana Bash reacts to President Biden announcing the...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
Brown Daily Herald

A year of Biden: U. political community responds

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was voted into office, ousting incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden inherited a country faced with a deadly pandemic and fractured by political divisions, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. In the past 12 months, the president’s actions have sparked conversation and controversy around the U.S. and within the Brown political community. The Herald spoke with student representatives from political organizations on campus about their thoughts on Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston University

Has Joe Biden Abandoned Trumpism and Populist Politics?

In this Question of the Week podcast episode, College of Arts & Sciences political scientist Lauren Mattioli assesses Joe Biden one year after his election. Promising to jettison Trumpism, the president has lowered the rhetorical thermostat, Mattioli says, but in areas like immigration, he is disappointing supporters with a populist politics, while GOP obstructionism imperils the rest of his agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Infrastructure#Language#Cnn#Democrats
depauliaonline.com

Gubernatorial elections show close divide in party politics

At a pivotal moment in the political calendar, Virginia’s governor race is the first major election in the post-Trump era. Alongside New Jersey, Virginia is one of two states that holds its statewide elections in the year following the presidential election and will serve as an indicator to how the parties will fare in the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wxxinews.org

Connections: Democrats on how their party can stem possible political losses

David Shor has been right on just about everything when it comes to politics over the past ten years. At the age of 30, he's a data scientist whose word has become respected -- or, perhaps, feared among Democrats. That's because, as a Democrat himself, Shor says his own party has been hijacked by white college-educated liberals whose views are far to the left of most Americans. The American political map already favors Republicans, given the advantages the GOP has with the US Senate. As a result, Shor says Democrats are facing devastating political losses over the next decade. He has ideas on how to stem the losses.
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

What’s the so-called ‘wealth tax’ in Biden’s proposed bill, and how would it work?

To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires. Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when he campaigned for the White House last year. But his more conventional proposed rate increases on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Domestic politics to follow Biden overseas

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden embarks for Europe on Thursday, where he hopes to bring word of agreement with Democrats in Congress on major climate and social policy priorities — but domestic politics will be hard to avoid. By happenstance of the calendar, the trip to Italy for the G20...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

How ‘Biden Bucks’ will gut the American work ethic

Democrats used to be the party of working people. Now they sneer at people who work hard. Democrats pushing to pass the Build Back Better bill want a single parent with two kids to be able to take home well over $31,000 a year in cash and noncash federal benefits, tax-free, without having to work. The handouts are even higher in places like New York, which offers generous state benefits too. So why get a job?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Jared Golden offered his clearest views to date on Dems' social spending package. Biden and his party's leaders still have a lot of work to winning his vote.

They can only afford to lose two other House Dems if Golden won't back the bill. His concerns: While the Maine Democrat is rarely one for hallway interviews, Golden laid out his objections in a five-page letter to home-state legislators. His letter is a far more expansive airing of public problems with the party's social spending bill than other centrist holdouts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
houstonpublicmedia.org

Party Politics: Well Isn’t That Special?

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the third special session in the Texas legislature, Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Governor Greg Abbott’s new appointee for Secretary of State, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS.
POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices. And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

