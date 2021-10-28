Helping Families with the Cost of Diapers

New Beginnings Church on 401 Oak St. is working to help feed the families of their local community through their weekly Free Food Friday event. After receiving a reimbursement from the USDA, the church will be handing out food to students and their families every Friday from 3:15-5:40 p.m. Pastor...
A father rushing to a hospital for the birth of his daughter had to stop at the first emergency room he could find when the girl was born in the car. The delivery ended at the Washington DCVA Medical Center, which doesn’t have an obstetrics department. Two months ago, Tiara...
TORRINGTON – The American Red Cross is providing help to a family following a fire which burned much of their home and many of their belongings. Two people have received assistance since the fire broke out Monday Oct. 25 at their home in Torrington. Volunteers from the American Red Cross have assisted in lining up a hotel room and providing immediate financial assistance for the family.
The Bethel Lutheran Church Quiltmakers ministry was visited on Thursday, Oct. 7, by CHI St. Francis Health Family Footprints Coordinator Sandy Block-Hansen. Block-Hansen met with the quilters to share how their creatively crafted handmade quilts are being received in Wilkin and Richland counties, and to share information about primary prevention of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. In preparation for the upcoming winter, Block-Hansen has distributed 26 of the 39 quilts made to families she visits in both Richland and Wilkin counties.
A local school is extending a helping hand to a group of kids in need. McDonell Area Catholic Schools kicked off a Diaper Drive will benefit local charities around Chippewa County. Starting on Oct. 22 and extending through Oct. 29., the donations will be given to St. Francesca Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Chippewa County Foster Care Program and Chippewa County Public Health.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many South Carolina parents can now get more help paying for child care. The S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced it’s upping the amount of money paid to child care providers for low-income families. "We know that the cost of child care is a huge...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–St. Stephens Community House needs people to volunteer their time to feed the masses. It takes nearly 1,000 people to pull off the annual holiday effort to feed local families. “Last year we served roughly 3,000 households,” said Natalie Atkins with St. Stephens Community House. “We served more people than we have in […]
In Highlands County, there's a non-profit that's providing fresh foods and meals for residents. The Heartland Food Bank serves more "behind the scenes" to distribute food to about 40 other non-profits in Highlands County.
The temperature is staying in the low 60s today. Leaves are falling and it’s a typical fall day. Yesterday, the mercury almost reached 80 degrees, and it was a lovely day with the laundry drying very well. I’m frying chicken for our supper tonight. Daughter Lovina is washing potatoes for...
A mission six years in the making hit a major milestone this week. Maria Cintron created a diaper distribution center in the Bronx in 2015. She started with a thousand dollars and dream: to help every parent in the Bronx who needs help. Now, the program — called the Hopeline — supports thousands of families […]
AVON PARK — Don Serdynski loved the great outdoors and any adventure that came his way. A private pilot and an Air Force veteran, he was a long-time citrus grower. He and his wife loved camping and accomplished the goal of camping in all 50 states apart from Hawaii. Then...
As we get closer to the holiday season, I always find this a great time of year to reflect on "community" and those who may have a tougher time with securing life's basics. One of the organizations that has a front row seat to the struggles of those in our community is the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, or KVCAP, as many know them.
(Mass Appeal) – Every child deserves, not only a chance to succeed, but also a welcoming, loving, and safe home where they can be nurtured and grow into valuable members of our community. Tom Onacki, Foster Care Program Supervisor with Northeast Center for Youth and Families, is here to talk about a resource that’s right here in Easthampton.
Dyslexia is a neurological and hereditary condition that affects one in five people and though there is no cure it can be managed. Alison Bogle has advice on how parents and caregivers can help dyslexic children.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Families at UnityPoint Health, St. Luke's NICU got a special surprise on Sunday. Brandon Woltman and his wife started the Kylar's Riders after a hard experience. The Woltman's gave birth to twins at 25 weeks but lost their daughter 24 hours after being born. Their son...
At Western Heating & Air Conditioning we feel very blessed to be part of such a loving, giving community. We want to show our love and appreciation by giving back! Each year we accept nominations for the Gift of Heat, a program we have designed to help a family in need of heat in their home. Whether it’s a new furnace or just a repair, we want to help!
It’s more apparent these days that the seasons are in transition and soon, the cold weather will be upon us. That change in the weather also means a drain on the bank accounts of low income families who struggle to pay their energy bills. In honor of October being recognized...
When it comes to togetherness, family ties can get you hooked on helping others, and in turn all that volunteering can help you grow closer. These three inspirational pairs of volunteers are also family; they selflessly pitch in to make the Santa Cruz Valley a better place for all. Opposites...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Like many other products, diapers are getting more expensive. That's why local nonprofit organization BeLoved Asheville is distributing 30,000 diapers to families in need -- no questions asked. "Right here, we control everything and we decide, this is free and this is, because we want to...
Comments / 0