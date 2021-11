Bettina Grossman, an artist who took up residence in New York’s storied Chelsea Hotel and developed a small but growing league of followers in her later years, has died. Grossman frequently evaded questions related to her biography, making details such as her age difficult to nail down, but she likely would have been in her 90s. Artist Yto Barrada, who is overseeing a catalogue raisonné of Grossman’s work, announced the news of Grossman’s passing on Instagram. “She touched many of us in so many ways,” Barrada wrote. Grossman was the oldest living participant in the current edition of the Greater New York...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO