Public Safety

‘Real Housewives’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed during home invasion

By Jessica Napoli
 6 days ago

Dorit Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California. The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”...

