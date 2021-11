With the way this season has gone, I think most fans weren’t expecting a win over Notre Dame, despite Vegas making them just a 3.5 point favorite. The team had failed to show up well in road games, and while it’s not last year’s CFP team, Notre Dame still has playoff aspirations after only suffering one loss to start the year. They’ve done well by just wearing teams out, finding where you’re weakest, and exploiting it. On the other side, Carolina had been predictable on offense, and the defense seemed to be taking steps backward.

