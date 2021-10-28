CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Clubs and fans are being cheated by rugby's crowded international calendar

By Austin Healey
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is fighting for revenues, and that was the case before Covid, but how much rugby can you really pack into the calendar if you cannot then have all of your best players featuring in all the best games?. So much is said about player welfare and improving it...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Welsh Rugby: Cardiff's Wales internationals to miss South Africa trip

Cardiff's frontline Wales stars are set to miss their trip to South Africa in late November and early December. Cardiff play the Lions on 28 November and Stormers six days later. "If any of our players are playing for Wales that Saturday (against Australia, 20 November), I don't see them...
WORLD
thehighlandsun.com

Former rugby league internationals launch concussion class action

A group of former England, Wales and Scotland international rugby league players are to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL), alleging a failure to protect them from the risks caused by head injuries. Retired Great Britain and England halfback Bobbie Goulding, ex-Wales winger Michael Edwards and former Scotland fullback Jason...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

European Leagues REJECT FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar in huge blow to Arsene Wenger's ambitious plan for a biennial World Cup

FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar have all been firmly rejected by European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, EFL and SPFL among its members. A consultation on men's national team football led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, is proposing a major international tournament every June, longer but fewer in-season international breaks and mandatory player rest periods.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Wales#Covid#Test#The Gallagher Premiership
seriousaboutrl.com

Rugby League News: Yet more Hardaker and Charnley twists, Wakefield and Cas rejected by forwards, ex-Leeds man’s blindness & nightclub fracas plagues club

Rugby League News – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. Rugby League In The Know stated that Wigan are trying to offload Zak Hardaker in a bid to re-sign Josh Charnley, but their tweet was later deleted. It comes weeks after the Manchester Evening News stated that the Wigan club were ‘nervous’ about Hardaker moving home.
RUGBY
The Independent

New Zealand sevens rugby star Ruby Tui to play 15s for Chiefs

New Zealand sevens star Ruby Tui will ply her trade in the 15s game from next year, having signed for Super Rugby Aupiki club Chiefs.Tui started her career in 15s rugby but quickly switched to the sevens circuit, making her New Zealand debut in 2012. She went on to win a silver Olympic medal in 2016, gold at the Tokyo Games, the 2018 sevens World Cup and was named world sevens player of the year in 2019.The timing of her move may excite fans as the postponed Rugby World Cup is taking place in New Zealand in 2022. Tui could...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

Scotland have lost Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge to injury ahead of their clash with Australia on Sunday.Uncapped Glasgow flanker Darge did not feature in Scotland’s emphatic win over Tonga on Saturday while British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland was absent as Worcester beat Sale.Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland, have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.Three uncapped props – Northampton’s Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop – have been added to the squad.They had all been called up to Scotland’s squad for the ill-fated summer tour which saw all three games cancelled.Glasgow lock Scott Cummings also comes in but is unavailable for selection following surgery on a hand injury last month.
RUGBY
ursinusgrizzly.com

Women’s Rugby: Minuscule & Mighty

Julia Paiano (jupaiano@ursinus.edu) After a majority of their leaders graduated in 2020, the Women’s Rugby team has been focused on gathering enough players to compete this season. Unfortunately, they did not reach their goal of 15 players to play in a 15 v. 15 league, however they now have a total of eight players. This is enough to participate in a 7 v. 7 league. Although there have been some challenges in the recruiting process, team members are hopeful for their season.
RUGBY
The Independent

Cardiff set to announce Taulupe Faletau signing this week

Cardiff are expected to announce the signing of Wales international Taulupe Faletau from Bath later this week.The PA news agency understands that Faletau’s five-year spell in the Gallagher Premiership will conclude at the end of this season, and that Bath are preparing to confirm his departure.Back-row forward Faletau, 30, joined Bath from the Dragons in 2016. He has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests.He is currently with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.Faletau has not played so far this season due to an ankle injury, but he would have been unavailable for Wales’ 54-16 defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.That game fell outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, with English clubs not releasing Welsh players for such fixtures.Faletau will become the latest high-profile capture for Cardiff after they signed fly-half Rhys Priestland from Bath earlier this year, while Wasps flanker Thomas Young is also on his way to the Arms Park at the end of this term.
RUGBY
AFP

Verry Elleegant upsets hot favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation". - Punters return - But he had never competed over such a long distance and after being among the leading pack for much of the race, Incentivise began fading over the final 300m as Verry Elleegant came storming through.
SPORTS
The Independent

Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins set to be fit for Wales against South Africa

Wales look set to have Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins in the selection mix for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa.And the Six Nations champions are expecting definitive fitness updates later on Tuesday surrounding skipper Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty.Both players suffered shoulder injuries and went off during the first-half of Wales’ 54-16 loss to New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.They subsequently underwent scans, with Wales head coach Wayne Pivac delivering a positive immediate post-match assessment of Jones, although the prospects for Moriarty appeared less promising.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from...
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Johnstone: West Brom to ramp up contract talks with England international

West Brom will ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January to convince the England international to stay.The goalkeeper’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Southampton West Ham and Tottenham.Albion are third in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points behind leaders Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hull.Boss Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales duo Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty ruled out of Autumn Nations Series

Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of Wales’ remaining Autumn Nations Series Tests due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery.Jones was hurt midway through the first half of Saturday’s 54-16 loss to New Zealand.The Welsh Rugby Union also announced flanker Ross Moriarty faces a shoulder operation after being injured in the same game, adding that both players face “an estimated recovery period of a number of months” and have been released from the squad.📢 WALES SQUAD UPDATE 📢Injury blows for Wales with Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau all ruled out of #AutumnNationsSeries Full...
RUGBY
The Independent

Yorkshire told ‘heads should roll’ as Westminster gives support to Azeem Rafiq

Health secretary Sajid Javid says “heads should roll” at Yorkshire amid mounting political pressure surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s long-running allegations of institutional racism at the club. Rafiq’s disturbing account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of...
SPORTS
The Independent

A history of the haka, from Maori warriors staring down death to the mighty All Blacks

A UK-New Zealand free trade deal agreed in October between Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern’s administrations contained an unusual provision alongside its pledges to ease market access for one another’s export products.The pact between London and Auckland included a commitment by Britain to support its ally in the southern hemisphere in identifying “appropriate ways to advance recognition and protection of the haka ‘Ka Mate’” and to acknowledge the leaders of the Ngati Toa tribe as custodians of the traditional Maori ceremonial dance.The tribe’s guardianship of “Ka Mate” - famously performed by New Zealand’s all-conquering All Blacks rugby team before...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Wales international Taulupe Faletau to leave Bath at end of season

Bath have confirmed that Wales star Taulupe Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season.In a statement, Bath said that Faletau will be departing the Recreation Ground “for an unnamed Welsh side”.But the PA news agency understands that the back-row forward is to join Cardiff with an announcement expected by the Arms Park region later this week.Faletau, who has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, is now with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.He has not played so...
RUGBY
Telegraph

James Haskell interview: 'It’s very scary out there in terms of cancel culture – and it is going to get worse'

All it required was one dog walk for James Haskell to find himself cancelled. Passing through a field near his Northampton home in April this year, he made the fateful miscalculation to have Bert, his young fox-red Labrador, off the lead. A man watching from his nearby garden upbraided him, pointing out that dogs had recently attacked two sheep in the same area. Haskell, true to his on-field reputation for never taking a backwards step, shrugged that there was no livestock to be seen and marched on.
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Martin Gleeson: England's radical new attack coach has finally left his demons behind

The man charged with transforming England’s attack heading into the 2023 World Cup, Martin Gleeson arrives at Twickenham with a chequered past, just two years’ coaching experience in rugby union and a long list of glowing recommendations. Brian Noble, the former England and Great Britain rugby league coach, says that...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy