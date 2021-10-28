Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

Recently, The Washington Post published a news article, “Biden’s critics hurl increasingly vulgar taunts,” exploring what the paper says is a growing phenomenon of people around the country directing raw insults at the president. As an example, the paper pointed to President Joe Biden’s recent visit to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., where a woman stood on the street with a sign that said, “F---Joe Biden.” At other times, Biden detractors say simply, “FJB,” which stands for you-know-what.
