Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

Democrats used to be the party of working people. Now they sneer at people who work hard. Democrats pushing to pass the Build Back Better bill want a single parent with two kids to be able to take home well over $31,000 a year in cash and noncash federal benefits, tax-free, without having to work. The handouts are even higher in places like New York, which offers generous state benefits too. So why get a job?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO