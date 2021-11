While Covid-19 has been top of mind, other health conditions have also affected people and their health. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to remind people about the risks and symptoms associated with this serious disease. Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and women in the United States and has been for more than 30 years, with approximately 225,000 new diagnoses every year.

