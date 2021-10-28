Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

The following article is about 5 players with similar playing style to Cristiano Ronaldo. When a sports person reaches the age of 36, he thinks about retirement and how to spend their life after their career. All these are true, but not in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Except for the World Cup, he has won every other major trophy. His career has been spanning for almost two decades. Wherever he goes, success follows him. Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of scoring 800 career goals. The mind-boggling number is within his grasp. With a solid physique and determination to be the best, Cristiano Ronaldo stands at the pinnacle of football.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO