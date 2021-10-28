CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media on Thursday that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full...

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Man Utd criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at those that have criticised his work rate at Manchester United, saying that he isn't concerned by those that don't want to see him continue winning trophies. Ronaldo has been the target of criticism regarding his defensive effort, although the goals have continued to flow...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could be benched by Manchester United’

Could Cristiano Ronaldo find himself among the substitutes at Manchester United under reported managerial target Antonio Conte? Gabriel Agbonlahor seems to think so. This is a perfect case of us getting a little head of ourselves, discussing what life could be like under a new manager, who is not confirmed to be a club target, while the man currently in charge of Man United is yet to be dismissed.
Manchester United need time to adapt - Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Old Trafford side need time to adapt after an inconsistent start to the season. United are sixth in the Premier League and five points off leaders Chelsea after collecting just one point from their last three top-flight games. They host rivals Liverpool on...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bentley heads to auction

A Bentley Continental GT once owned by Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be auctioned next month. The Continental GT Speed goes under the hammer at the 2021 NEC Classic Motor Show sale, run by Silverstone Auctions. It’s your chance to purchase a car owned by a five-time Ballon d’Or...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was so dangerous in his first coaching session Basel thought they’d signed his twin however Roy Keane knew Cristiano Ronaldo could be world-class after first sighting at Manchester United

They are saying first impressions depend however they don’t should outline you. Many consider Mohamed Salah is at the moment the very best participant on this planet, one thing that might’ve appeared unthinkable when he was only a younger man from Egypt struggling in coaching for Basel – after which when he was at Chelsea.
“Ronaldo now has more children than Lionel Messi has goals in Ligue 1”: Twitter erupts as Cristiano announces girlfriend’s pregnancy on Instagram

There are many great players who have graced the football field, however, not many have been able to create a legacy as grand as Cristiano Ronaldo. Whenever he takes the field, one can expect nothing but 101% effort from the Portuguese football legend. Ronaldo has innumerable laurels to his name....
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi remain the gold standard

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might be on new teams this season — or a new-old team in the case of Manchester United’s Ronaldo — but as they enter the twilights of their otherworldly careers, the aging superstars’ heroics in the Champions League this week show that two of the all-time greats remain difference-makers at the sport’s highest level.
Jamie Carragher claims Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't take Manchester United closer to the title or the Champions League' and stresses concerns over Portugal star's pressing aren't new as Jose Mourinho had to 'hide' him in big games at Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be able to get Manchester United closer to winning the Premier League or Champions League. There is little doubt about Ronaldo's goalscoring credentials - he has already scored six goals in nine appearances for United since rejoining the cub. However, concerns have...
5 Players With Similar Playing Style To Cristiano Ronaldo

The following article is about 5 players with similar playing style to Cristiano Ronaldo. When a sports person reaches the age of 36, he thinks about retirement and how to spend their life after their career. All these are true, but not in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Except for the World Cup, he has won every other major trophy. His career has been spanning for almost two decades. Wherever he goes, success follows him. Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of scoring 800 career goals. The mind-boggling number is within his grasp. With a solid physique and determination to be the best, Cristiano Ronaldo stands at the pinnacle of football.
Ronaldo and Cavani’s experience key to Man Utd response – Solskjaer

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani was key to Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday as they bounced back from a humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool six days ago. After a week of intense speculation over his future, Solskjaer...
Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Man Utd?

London (AFP) – Manchester United’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be a no-brainer — the galvanising return of a club great with the swagger of a proven winner and guaranteed goals. But is it more complicated than that? Is the presence of the Portuguese superstar at the fulcrum of...
Ronaldo is Man Utd's Jordan, says Solskjaer after latest rescue act

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo's talismanic influence at Manchester United to NBA legend Michael Jordan after he scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday. For the third time in four Champions League games since returning for a second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo rescued United with a late goal as his sweetly struck volley in the 91st minute snatched a barely deserved point in Bergamo. The 36-year-old also scored late winners at home to Villarreal and Atalanta, when United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 two weeks ago. However, another disjointed display bailed out by Ronaldo's brilliant finishing will do little to ease the pressure on United boss Solskjaer.
Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Man United once again

For the third Champions League game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United at the death. Ronaldo scored an injury time equaliser to make it 2-2, keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slightly more safe than he would have been if the game had ended just minutes earlier. Atalanta 2-2 Man...
Ronaldo buys time for Solskjaer as Man Utd thump Spurs

London (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue of beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as the visitors thumped Tottenham 3-0 to restore pride after their humiliation by Liverpool. United arrived in London smarting from their 5-0 home defeat by their fiercest rivals last week, which...
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Returned, And The Clock Is Ticking

Twelve years separate Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Manchester United, which came to an end in 2009, from the version that reunited this summer. That chasmic gap has treated the player and club in almost opposite ways. During that time apart, Ronaldo the athlete has grown, matured, improved, and, more recently, slowly...
Khazri’s 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Paris (AFP) – Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri scored from well inside his own half as Saint-Etienne drew 1-1 at fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Metz on Saturday. Farid Boulaya drilled in a long-range free-kick to give Metz an early lead, but his goal was upstaged minutes later by Khazri’s memorable strike, measured at 68 metres according to Opta.
Solskjaer’s tactical tweaks pay off as Man Utd return to winning ways

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took Manchester United south to play Tottenham with his job on the line but lives to fight another day after his decisions paid off handsomely in a 3-0 win. The pressure on the Norwegian was intense after last week’s 5-0 horror show against Liverpool,...
Correa at the double as Inter down Udinese

Milan (AFP) – Joaquin Correa’s slick second-half double earned Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday to consolidate the defending champion’s hold on third place. The Argentina international joined Inter on loan from Lazio in August and made an immediate impact, scoring twice on his...
