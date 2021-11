Land Rover has introduced the redesigned 2022 Range Rover. When it arrives, the new Range Rover will once again rival the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade. Outside, the 2022 Range Rover features a new exterior design with simple, smoothed-out lines and features. Wheel sizing is up to 23 inches in diameter. Both standard and long-wheelbase configurations are offered, as is a new three-row setup for the cabin space, with available seating configurations accommodating four, five, and seven passengers.

