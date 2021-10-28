CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ODU: With latest realignment, move to Sun Belt made sense

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Old Dominion and Sun Belt Conference officials say their new...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#College Football#Sun Belt Conference#American Football#Old Dominion
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans, media furious over Alabama's ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night. The SEC had seven of the top 10 spots, including the biggest surprise of the night: Alabama at No. 2. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked 1-loss team in the field and ahead of 3 high-profile unbeatens...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theundefeated.com

Former Clemson walk-on didn’t want his identity to be a ‘distraction’

In this excerpt from his new memoir, Shoutin’ in the Fire: An American Epistle, the writer recounts the conflicts he felt over being a Black football player at a predominantly white institution. Trayvon got murdered when I was a sophomore at Clemson University. I remember other Black teammates on the...
NFL
WTRF- 7News

Baltimore Ravens player shot in Ohio Sunday night

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement after one of their players was shot on Sunday night. ‘On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf. Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy