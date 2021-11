Galvanized by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020, Cerise Jacobs and her activist opera company, White Snake Projects, developed the virtual opera Death by Life – exploring the intersection of systemic racism and mass incarceration with texts written by incarcerated writers and their families and a score by five Black composers – to stand as a monument of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. This month, Death by Life provides the thematic basis for Sing Out Strong: Incarcerated Voices, the fourth installment of White Snake’s popular community song initiative. Two of Death by Life’s seven writers, Joe Dole and Devon Terrell, are also contributing texts for Sing Out Strong, along with eight other incarcerated writers, paired with ten composers from across the spectrum of backgrounds and influences. Tickets are free, with a requested donation going to support the Justice Arts Coalition, which will also be curating artwork for each song. To register for Sing Out Strong: Incarcerated Voices, click here.

