Football preview: Unbeaten UW-Whitewater returns home to take on UW-Eau Claire

Tyler Holte (18) and Alex Peete (at right) celebrate after a touchdown during a 2019 season that saw the UW-Whitewater football team advance to the NCAA Division III championship game. The Warhawks did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-WHITEWATER PREVIEW

What: UW-Eau Claire (3-4, 1-3) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (7-0 overall, 4-0 WIAC).

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater.

Tickets/parking: Tickets will be available at the gate.

TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by uwwtv.housing.uww.edu. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com.

Last week: The Warhawks remained unbeaten, rallying from a halftime deficit with two late field goals for a 34-28 victory over UW-River Falls. ... The Falcons picked up their second consecutive road victory (and fourth overall) with a 41-24 win at UW-Eau Claire.

The series: Whitewater leads, 49-22, and has won the last 18 meetings between the teams.

About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (sixth season, 64-9 record) saw his team put together a late rally to win at UW-River Falls. The Warhawks trailed 21-14 at halftime and needed two late Matt Maldonado field goals in the game’s final three minutes to break a 28-28 tie. ... Freshman Kyle Koelblinger was named WIAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording four tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery against River Falls. Junior linebacker Shane McGrail led the Warhawks with six tackles. ... Junior Jaylon Edmonson returned a kickoff 46 yards in the fourth quarter to set up Whitewater’s go-ahead field goal, and sophomore Hawk Heffner forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that set up an insurance kick. ... The Warhawks’ offense is averaging 40.6 points and 419.4 yards of offense per game, while allowing 13.7 points and 264.3 yards on average. ... Senior quarterback Max Meylor has completed 70.2% of his passes (113 of 161) for 1,606 yards and 21 touchdowns, and threw his first interception of the season last week. ... Alex Peete leads the rushing attack with 542 yards on 111 carries with 12 touchdowns, and Ryan Wisniewski leads the receivers with 28 catches for 521 yards (18.6 yards per catch) with seven scores.

About the Blugolds: Coach Wesley Beschorner (third season, 6-11) has found the sledding tough so far in the WIAC. That includes last week, when the Blugolds fell behind 34-0 after one quarter and lost a 54-31 decision at UW-Oshkosh. ... The Blugolds held the ball for for 40 minutes and had 27 first downs to Oshkosh’s 18, but committed four turnovers and saw its defense allow 11 yards per Oshkosh offensive play. ... The Blugolds average 29.6 points and 378 yards per game on offense, but allow 27.3 points and 374.3 yards per game. ... Freshman quarteback Harry Roubidoux completed 23 of 38 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, with Isaac Garside catching seven passes for 88 yards. Austin Belot rushed 30 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. ... Safety Sam Burzynski had seven tackles and linebacker Noah Nephew six to lead the defense, which produced only one tackle for loss and one turnover last week. ... Senior Vic Martinelli of Milton is second on the Eau Claire depth chart at middle linebacker. He has 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season.

—Art Kabelowsky