Watch John Waite Talk “Wooden Heart Acoustic Anthology Volumes 1, 2 And 3″ And 2021 Tour

Fun fact: We almost titled this article, “Don’t Wait! Go See John Waite!” Yes, it might be a bit predictable and very cheesy, but the sentiment is true. When talking about legacy bands and lifelong artists, one cannot forget the spirited heart and work of John Waite. From The Babys to Bad English to his solo work, the musician has been a subtle staple on the music scene for decades. While he never truly left, he did have to take a step back from performing during the COVID-19 pandemic – much like the rest of us. However, the proud, but humble UK-born singer-songwriter has made his return and is more hopeful and grateful than ever before.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO