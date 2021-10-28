WVU looks to avoid another loss to Purdy, No. 22 Cyclones

No. 8 Oklahoma State has proved it can win close games, and recent history indicates the Cowboys will play another one Saturday when they visit Iowa State. Each of the last six meetings has been decided by seven points or less, with the Cowboys winning all but one. Four of their six wins this season have been by eight points or less.
AMES — Brock Purdy hits play. Video of his seemingly out of the nowhere, but internally utterly predictable smashing debut in 2018 at Oklahoma State begins flashing before his eyes. He tries to remember the sights, sounds and emotions he felt while sparking that mammoth 48-42 comeback win — this...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a much-needed win against TCU 29-17, the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) are on the hunt for another conference success. The team is also looking to rebound from an embarrassing meeting with the Iowa State Cyclones last season, 42-6 in Ames. Even with 2020’s loss, WVU still leads...
No. 22 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN+). Line: Iowa State by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: West Virginia leads 5-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Cyclones are going after their fourth straight win and hope to...
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
The top high school football recruit from Utah in the class of 2021 has reportedly entered the transfer portal after a half season with the Oregon Ducks. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday evening that former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has entered the portal after signing with the Ducks last December.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday. TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags. Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the...
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
Ed Orgeron won’t return as LSU Football‘s head coach in 2022. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways at the end of the season. Orgeron has pledged to continue recruiting elite players to LSU and to do what’s best for the program until the end of the season.
We’re a little less than two months away from the 2021 SEC Championship Game, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has already unveiled his prediction for this year’s conference championship. During this Saturday’s edition of SEC Nation, Finebaum and the rest of the crew discussed who’s the best team in the country...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
