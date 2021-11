We still can't pump our own gas in New Jersey, but we can go to even more places and handle our payment transactions all by ourselves. Sunday, I noticed that the Wawa on the Black Horse Pike at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township had installed self-pay machines. ("Installed" sounds a little fancier than it looks. They really just set them on the counter of the check-out lane and plugged them in.)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO