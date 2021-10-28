CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Hero’ Trailer: Asghar Farhadi Is An Oscar Frontrunner For Best International Feature

By Layla Halabian
NYLON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsghar Farhadi, one of Iran’s greatest living filmmakers, is back with A Hero, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival over the summer to rave reviews. The film is Iran’s official Oscar entry in the 2022 race for Best International Feature, a category Farhadi has won twice before with his works...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iran Selects ‘A Hero’ for International Feature Category

Iran has picked A Hero, Asghar Farhadi’s drama about honesty, honor and the price of freedom, to represent the country for the 2021 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Category. The Iranian-French co-production, which first bowed in competition in Cannes to critical acclaim, sees the Iranian auteur make a welcome return to his homeland following his Spanish-set Everybody Knows with stars Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. In Cannes it won both the Grand Prix and the François Chalais Prize. Even before it was selected by the Iranian Film Committee, A Hero was considered among the frontrunners to make the Oscar shortlist,...
WORLD
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Feature – Animation, Music and Former Acting Subjects Take the Lead

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Hong Kong selects ’Zero To Hero’ as Oscars submission

Hong Kong’s Motion Picture Industry Association (MPIA) has selected Jimmy Wan’s Zero To Hero as its submission for the International Feature category of next year’s Academy Awards. The film tells the true story of Hong Kong athlete So Wa Wai, born with cerebral palsy, who won the first Paralympic gold...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Jadidi
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way in the VFX race as a cross between “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars.” But there is plenty of competition from other superhero, action-adventure, and fantasy films. Marvel is more diverse and ambitious in Phase 4 with “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Sony counters with its own darker, edgier Marvel property, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” There’s also the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” and the video game heroics of Ryan Reynolds’ Guy in “Free Guy,” among other contenders. DNEG created spectacular VFX for...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB Starring Noomi Rapace is Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB 𑁋 winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize of Originality 𑁋 has been selected as Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards®. LAMB is Jóhannsson’s debut feature film, and he co-wrote the screenplay with celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón. The film stars Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, best known for her leading role as Lisbeth Salander in the sensationally popular THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO film series. LAMB is the first film distributed by A24 to be selected as a country’s official entry for Best International Feature Film. Since opening on October 8, 2021, LAMB has spent two weeks in the box office top ten, grossing over $2 million.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#Cannes#Iran#Amazon Studios
IndieWire

IDA Awards Build Oscar Buzz with 2021 Shortlists for Best Documentary Feature and Short

The 2021 International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards has revealed the shortlists for the Best Feature and Best Short categories. In a year crowded with festival hits and critically hailed nonfiction (see the Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations), with more debuts unspooling at the upcoming DOC NYC (November 10-18, 2021), every reputable nonfiction awards group helps to curate the sprawling list of eventual Oscar contenders, and the IDA is no exception. A number of films, including “Summer of Soul,” “President,” “Ascension,” “Flee,” and “Faya Dayi,” keep turning up on early awards lists. But top dog NatGeo was shut out with high-profile, well-reviewed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Italy Picks Paolo Sorrentino’s Netflix Drama ‘Hand of God’ for International Feature Category

Italy has picked Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama The Hand of God to represent the country at the 2022 Oscars in the best international film category. Produced by Fremantle’s Italian subsidiary The Apartment for Netflix, Sorrentino’s film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the runner-up grand jury prize and lead Filippo Scotti took the Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor. Newcomer Scotti plays Fabietto, a young man loosely based on Sorrentino, growing up in Naples in the late 1980s and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. The film’s title refers to a notorious goal by Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer player who played for local squad S.S.C Napoli and became an iconic figure for the city.  The Hand of God will have a theatrical bow in Italy on November 24 followed by a limited global release on December 3 and an online bow on Netflix on December 15. Sorrentino won the best international feature Oscar in 2014 for his epic drama The Great Beauty. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘A Hero’ Trailer: Doing The Right Thing Leads To Trouble In Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Award-Winnning Drama

There was just one film at the Middleburg Film Festival that I saw which I didn’t have time to review. That was Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes prize-winner, A Hero. That shouldn’t be taken as a slight on this tremendous moral drama, but on me for being a poor manager of time. Fortunately, the film doesn’t arrive until January when it’s surely to be in the awards season mix, as Farhadi’s films always deserve to be.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Oscars 2022: Best Original Screenplay Predictions

Academy voters give creators extra points for controlling their visions; that gives auteurs the advantage in the race for Best Original Screenplay. Getting a boost during 2021 is any film that debuted to real, live audiences at a film festival like Cannes. That’s where three-time screenplay nominee Wes Anderson debuted his omnibus valentine to The New Yorker, “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight), which also played the fall circuit, and writer-director Julia Ducourneau took home the Palme d’Or for French Oscar submission “Titane” (Neon), a genre and gender-bending family drama, which also won Toronto’s Midnight Madness award.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Women at Sundance Filmmaker Program Names 2021 Adobe Fellows

The Sundance Institute, the nonprofit arm of the organization that puts on the annual Sundance Film Festival, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship. The annual program will spotlight eight artists working across disciplines, and was designed to support women doing bold work in film and media. The fellowship prioritizes filmmakers from underrepresented communities. “We’re excited to announce our new group of cross-disciplinary artists, supporting storytellers working in documentary, fiction and episodic formats. This year-long fellowship will provide bespoke professional and creative development designed to advance their singular projects and burgeoning careers,” said Michelle Satter, founding senior...
MOVIES
Variety

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramirez Team for ‘Nobody’s Heart,’ WestEnd Films Boards Sales – AFM

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramírez have teamed up for romantic drama “Nobody’s Heart,” directed by Isabel Coixet (“The Bookshop,” “The Secret Life of Words”). WestEnd Films has launched international sales on the film, which will be presented to buyers at the virtual American Film Market this week. CAA Media Finance is representing North American sales. Set in Lisbon in the 1930s, “Nobody’s Heart” centers on a new widow, Lily, who inherits her husband’s cork factory, and begins to form an unexpected relationship with his enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion, and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband. The...
MOVIES
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

James Bond film “No Time to Die” and epic Frank Herbert adaptation “Dune” slugged it out at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with the iconic spy edging out the desert warriors. In its fifth weekend, Universal release “No Time to Die” collected £3.5 million ($4.7 million) and now has a total of £85.9 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” which had debuted in pole position, came in second with £3.3 million and has collected £13.2 million after its second weekend. In its third weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £1.5 million...
MOVIES
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs South African Action-Thriller ‘Indemnity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Africa and Japan) to “Indemnity,” an action-thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute that had its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival. Magnet is targeting an early 2022 release. “Indemnity” follows Theo Abrams, an ex-Cape Town fireman whose world is rocked when he wakes up next to his wife’s dead body with no recollection of what transpired and all evidence pointing to him as the killer. “’Indemnity’ is visceral, high-octane cinema done with an amazing level of accomplishment and imagination,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn...
MOVIES
Variety

Latido Films Swoops on Madcap Comedy ‘García y García’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based sales company Latido Films has acquired international rights to “García y García,” a “Trading Places”-style comedy that was the closing film at this year’s Malaga Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday midway through this year’s American Film Market. The feature is the latest from Spain’s Ana Murugarren, whose “The Bastards’ Fig Tree” was selected for 2018 Austin’s Fantastic Fest. In a distinct change of register for the helmer, in “Garcia y Garcia” two men, one an out-of-work aircraft mechanic suffering a bout of depression, the other, an international airlines consultant, are hired by a low-cost airline Hispavia to reset...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Belfast’ Trailer Offers A New Look At Kenneth Branagh’s Best Picture Frontrunner

The momentum is definitely on Kenneth Branagh’s side this awards season. His deeply personal coming-of-age film Belfast has been the belle of the ball just about everyone it’s gone, including our own Middleburg Film Festival where it just won the Audience Award for narrative feature. That follows its People’s Choice Award victory at Toronto. Focus Features knows what they’ve got, and have released another trailer for the clear Best Picture frontrunner.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy