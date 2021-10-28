CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

World Series short on drama so far shifts scene to Atlanta

 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — His day on the diamond almost done, Jose Altuve walked over...

The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Wild Scene With Denny Hamlin

It is not uncommon to see tensions rise during a NASCAR race. That was certainly the case with Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman today. Bowman wound up taking the checkered flag at the Xfinity 500 today at Martinsville Speedway, while Hamlin finished 24th. But Bowman bumped Hamlin off the lead with several laps to go, and the veteran driver was not happy, which led to some fireworks.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB

