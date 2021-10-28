World Series short on drama so far shifts scene to Atlanta

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
While Astros owner Jim Crane is focused on his team’s ALDS matchup with the White Sox, Crane also talked about several impending offseason topics with FOX 26’s Mark Berman, The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome (all multiple links) and other reporters Thursday. With several major names scheduled to hit free agency,...
The Brewers were given an out that they did not deserve, thus limiting the Braves scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adam Duvall is very, very involved in the Braves miscues so far in Game 4, even if this one wasn’t remotely his fault. Duvall made a terrible...
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
It is not uncommon to see tensions rise during a NASCAR race. That was certainly the case with Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman today. Bowman wound up taking the checkered flag at the Xfinity 500 today at Martinsville Speedway, while Hamlin finished 24th. But Bowman bumped Hamlin off the lead with several laps to go, and the veteran driver was not happy, which led to some fireworks.
Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
The Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series. The ‘Stros were shut out from the scoreboard thanks in large part to Braves starter Ian Anderson. The rookie pitcher tossed a no-hitter through five innings and looked like he had plenty more left in the tank.
CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
Comments / 0