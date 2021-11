This year with Google’s new phones – the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro – I’m finding myself in a strange and unforeseen dilemma: I can’t decide which one to buy. Look, I get it. I’m in a privileged position of having both of these new phones in my hand and have spent the last week or so getting to know both of them in preparation for a full review. I know that in the grand scheme of things, this is a good problem to have and I’ve made that exact statement – “that’s a good problem to have” – a bunch of times over the years. But good or bad, a problem is still a problem, and problems need to be solved. And right now, I’m struggling to decide which of these great phones will be the one I ultimately buy.

