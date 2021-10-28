CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Shyft Group in Novi Lands $53M Truck Body Contract from U.S. Postal Service

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utilimaster brand of The Shyft Group in Novi has been awarded a $53 million contract from the U.S. Postal Service to provide 447 truck bodies that will be used for bulk mail delivery. This USPS order is in addition to the previous $214...

