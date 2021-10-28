Shyft Group in Novi Lands $53M Truck Body Contract from U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday restricted the mailing of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), or e-cigarettes to consumers. The USPS's ban included products containing THC and hemp/CBD products in electronic delivery systems. Adults can make non-commercial shipments, but are limited to 10 shipments in a 30-day period. Hemp and CBD products that are not in the form of electronic delivery systems - such as vape pens - may be mailed if they contain less than 0.3% of THC. The rules were passed in reaction to the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act (POSECCA) OK'd by Congress in 2020. POSECCA required online e-cigarette retailers to verify the age of customers for all purchases, required an adult with ID to be present for delivery, and required label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products and comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO