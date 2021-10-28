Illinois has chance to show growth against Rutgers

The Supreme Court's questioning during oral arguments in a New York gun rights case showed that several justices have strong reservations about the state’s highly restrictive regulations for getting concealed carry permits. The case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, is potentially the biggest gun rights...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured the repeated sound of gunfire in the streets as they began recounting the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. In one of the bystander...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who indicated earlier this year that he was "immunized," will miss the team's next game after reports surfaced that he tested positive for Covid-19, the Packers announced Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers, 37, is in the NFL’s Covid-19 protocol program...
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday evening on a recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine be available to children 5 to 11. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
Democratic candidate Eric Adams won New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday night, soundly defeating Republican challenger and "Guardian Angels" founder Curtis Sliwa in a race to determine who will lead the nation's most populous city. Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly favored to win the election since...
