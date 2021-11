Loom didn't start out to be an "asynchronous video messaging platform." That phrase would have hardly made any sense when Joe Thomas, Vinay Hiremath and Shahed Khan started working together in 2015. Even a couple of years ago, Loom's tools for quickly recording and sharing videos struck many users as more nifty than necessary. Loom knew it was onto something, but even its founders couldn't have guessed exactly what it was. Or just how fast it would take off.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO