CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How RÜFÜS DU SOL Learned to Surrender

Spin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 48 hours earlier, the Australian electronic trio released their fourth studio album, Surrender. Following the legendary Wu-Tang Clan’s raucous set, the crowd began to swell with excitement for the trio’s latest festival appearance and the first time hearing their new songs live. Tension filled the air as RÜFÜS...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Album Review: RÜFÜS DU SOL - Surrender

There have been few success stories in dance music like RÜFÜS DU SOL over the past five years. The Australian trio has grown from a band with a very strong following in Australia to now an act that headlines festivals around the world and can sell out multiple nights at small stadiums. Things really began to ascend with their early 2016 album Bloom, which subsequently saw them tour furiously around the world. Then SOLACE arrived in 2018, propelling them to bigger shows. Now almost exactly three years since SOLACE, they have released their fourth album Surrender.
MUSIC
Loudwire

How The Agonist’s Vicky Psarakis Learned to Scream

Vicky Psarakis never envisioned herself as an extreme vocalist, yet, in 2014, she joined The Agonist as the dual-threat singer who dazzles with heavenly clean singing and terrifies with ferocious guttural roars. In this latest video episode, she takes us through the unlikely path of how she learned to scream.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

“We Definitely Put Ourselves in Uncomfortable Situations” – RÜFÜS DU SOL on The Reflective Beauty of ‘Surrender’

To say that the last few years have been difficult for RÜFÜS DU SOL is probably putting it lightly. Currently based over in the US, the Sydney-born outfit have been stuck on the other side of the world, away from friends and family, and left with only each other to get them through the events of 2020 and 2021. Yet despite this, they’ve managed to emerge from the darkness with an album that is the light at the end of the tunnel.
MUSIC
edm.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Mature in Captivating Fourth Studio Album, "Surrender": Listen

Closing in on a nearly three-year hiatus, the reemergence of superstar Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL was sudden and secretive. In early July, arcane posters appeared in Los Angeles and Sydney, depicting only the band's website and the word "Alive." Luckily, fans were not left in the dark for long, as RÜFÜS DU SOL revealed their first original song since 2018's Grammy-nominated Solace album just days later.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Person
James Hunt
Spin

Death Cab for Cutie: How Dysfunction and Desire Fueled The Photo Album

“It was kind of a treacherous gamble to make,” says Death Cab for Cutie bassist Nick Harmer, reflecting on their third LP, 2001’s The Photo Album. “Making it, touring it — all of that felt really charged.”. That’s putting it mildly. After the mild indie-rock breakthrough of 2000’s We Have...
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Outside Lands Night Show - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Live electronic stars RÜFÜS DU SOL return to the North American spotlight for an exclusive 4 date exposé of indie-house gold as part of their 'You Were Right' World Tour. The shows will celebrate the trio's recent hit releases exhibiting their unique range from emotive ballads to shear dancefloor heat.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

Bouncy Castles, Bubbles and Hardcore? Yes, Please!

Sweaty little hands yearn my wife and I, with some urgency, towards the giant bouncy castle in the distance. The inflatable structure is jouncing wildly with the flailing kids inside, this, in spite of the scorching heat and smoky haze from the nearly 300 forest fires burning around British Columbia that day. Bubbles slowly drift by, captivating my two-year-old son, while, on a small hill, some older kids skim down an inviting slip-and-slide. But suddenly, just barely above the soothing white noise of squeals, laughter – and some crying – the reverie is interrupted by a “Cut! Let’s do it again!” and a camera guy loaded with expensive-looking gear darts past us. Nope, this is not your typical child’s birthday party – it’s actually the video shoot for hardcore band Comeback Kid’s new song “Heavy Steps,” the second single off of their new album of the same name coming out early next year.
MUSIC
Spin

15 Minute Live Performances: Kate Vargas

The art of storytelling is a simple yet vital part of songwriting — in particular the lyrical part. It can make or break an artist and it’s something Kate Vargas is quite adept at. Though she’s admittedly mellowed in recent times, Vargas’ intricate, yet vibrant words continue to shine with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Festival#Leather Jackets#Australian#Solace
dancingastronaut.com

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL perform ‘On My Knees’ live on Jimmy Kimmel

After dispatching their fourth studio album, Surrender, RÜFÜS DU SOL graced the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform one of the album’s early release singles, “On My Knees.” After years of catering to an (arguably) niche fan demographic, the live electronic outfit has since become a universal phenomenon. Performing...
OAKLAND, CA
Spin

Radiohead Releases Rare Fan Favorite ‘Follow Me Around’

On the officially released “Follow Me Around,” Thom Yorke quavers over faint guitar strums and vocal harmonies. One of Radiohead’s subtler songs, this stripped-down fan-favorite continues the group’s melancholy undertones: “Nowadays I get panicked / I cease to exist / I have ceased to exist / I feel absolutely nothin.'”
MUSIC
Spin

SPIN Sessions Presents: sir Was

There comes a time when all you can do in life is to surrender to the experience, regardless of how difficult it may get. sir Was is a prime example of looking inward long enough to consciously address complex emotional conversations, and turning all of that soul searching into something beautiful. His latest project, Let The Morning Come, is a diary into which Joel Wästberg relentlessly pours his emotions out, opening up the door to a series of questions and realizations he’s carried in his life up until today. After going through an ultimate trial that compromised his physical existence, he’s gained a new life that is too precious to waste away. As he found solace in music, he also found new artistic ground that’s launched his career in a liberated direction. SPIN caught up with the man behind sir Was as he intimately spoke about his relationship to music, working on his latest LP, fighting for his health, and much more.
MUSIC
Spin

Death Cab for Cutie Detail ‘Powerful’ File-Swap Sessions That Kick-Started Next LP

Early in the pandemic, Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard seemed to be ahead of the curve. In March, he launched a solo performance stream, Live From Home, helping blueprint a detour for musicians swept off the road. But with the camera switched off, he was just as confused as anyone else — and it took him a while to find his artistic footing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

‘You do whatever you can to keep going’: Middle Kids and Rüfüs Du Sol on touring the US amid Covid

The Australian music industry has had another difficult year, with the Covid-19 Delta variant and multiple lockdowns in Australia’s biggest population centres derailing the recovery that many had hoped for. Although live performances have continued outside New South Wales and Victoria, the latest industry survey by ILostMyGig estimated a further $94m in lost income between July and August of this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spin

Cypress Hill Share ‘Open Ya Mind’ From Upcoming Record

West coast hip hop legend Cypress Hill released the second track off their forthcoming record, “Open Ya Mind.”. The track is off the group’s 10th studio record, which will be out in early 2022 via MNRK!. “Open Ya Mind” was produced by Black Milk. Previously, the group shared “Champion Sound.”
MUSIC
Spin

PHOTOS — Costumes and Concerts Light Up Outside Lands 2021

After a few years on the sidelines, this year’s edition of San Francisco’s Outside Lands roared back. Long one of the highlights on the Bay Area concert calendar, the 2021 edition featured a number of great sets. In addition to headliners like The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, and Tame Impala, artists like Yves Tumor, Angel Olsen, Remi Wolf and Caroline Polachek also turned in sterling sets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Spin

Jenny Lewis Releases New Song ‘Puppy and a Truck’

Jenny Lewis sings of life’s simple pleasures as a 45-year-old in her newly dropped “Puppy and a Truck.”. And handing em to me in a margarita glass…. Her rippling serenade apace with longing pedal steel exhale her country soul, and her searching for the little joys. Aging may inevitably leave us seeking more to life, yet the vibrance of the new track proves Lewis isn’t slowing down. And we can relax knowing she’ll have a margarita in her hand for the journey.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy