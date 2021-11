Direct-Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) is a modulation technique used in telecommunications to reduce interference in signals during transmission. It is a spread spectrum technique which means that the frequency of the signal generated with a particular bandwidth is deliberately increased (spreading) resulting in a signal with a wider bandwidth. Transmitting signals with a spread bandwidth have less unintentional/intentional interference and loss/corruption of data. The bandwidth of the original signal before spreading of frequency (DSSS) occurs is called the information bandwidth. At the receiver end, the signal undergoes despreading or removal of DSSS modulation and the information bandwidth is restored.

