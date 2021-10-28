CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto faces harassment, wishes for death, over endorsement of COVID-19 vaccines

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was on-air again this week after battling...

The Independent

Fox News host Neil Cavuto urges vaccinations after bout with Covid, but Fox News hasn’t shared his message

Fox News host Neil Cavuto has contracted the coronavirus, he says, and credits his Covid vaccination with saving his life.“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” said Cavuto, who also has multiple sclerosis and has battled cancer and heart problems in the past.“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” the host went on. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”But as some critics have pointed out, that message has not...
mediaite.com

Fox’s Neil Cavuto Off Air After Contracting Covid: ‘Had I Not Been Vaccinated… This Would Be a Far More Dire Situation’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot. While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.
mediaite.com

Cable News Hosts and Fox News Colleagues Wish Neil Cavuto Well After Covid Diagnosis: ‘Prayers for Your Quick Recovery’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto received an outpouring of well-wishes from network colleagues and other cable news personalities following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Cavuto will be off the air as he recovers from the coronavirus, meaning Jackie DeAngelis will fill in for him on his Fox Business program Cavuto Coast to Coast, and Charles Payne will helm Your World on Fox News. Cavuto has openly discussed his battle with multiple sclerosis and other health problems over the last few years, and he released a statement on Tuesday urging people to get vaccinated:
seattlepi.com

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple...
mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Will Return to Air Tuesday After Contracting Covid-19

Neil Cavuto will be back on the air tomorrow after contracting covid-19. The Fox News anchor was off for the past few days after testing positive for the virus. Cavuto, a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis, said in a statement, “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.”
mediaite.com

‘I Want You Gone. Dead’: Neil Cavuto Reads More Hate Mail, Well-Wishes After Covid Diagnosis, Urges People to Get Vaxxed

Neil Cavuto returned to the air from a remote studio on Tuesday a week after he revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. As he did on Sunday, the immunocompromised Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated against the virus. The Fox host also read some viewer messages on his Fox Business Network show on Tuesday, but saved some viewer mail and tweets for his Fox News Channel program.
HuffingtonPost

Neil Cavuto Begs Fox News Viewers To Think Of Others And Get Vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, has implored viewers to set aside politics and get vaccinated against the virus. Cavuto has multiple sclerosis, survived cancer, and lives with a heart condition, compromising his ability to develop immunity. He appeared remotely on “MediaBuzz”...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urges people to put politics aside and get vaccine

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is urging others to get vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19. In his first interview since his diagnosis Wednesday, the “Your World with Neil Cavuto” host shared a health update during his appearance on “MediaBuzz” Sunday. “I’m feeling better,” he said. “(My wife) tested positive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
