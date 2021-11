The New Orleans Saints improved to 5-2 on the season via Sunday's 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the remainder of the campaign because of the torn ACL and damage to his MCL he suffered in the first half of that game. Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are expected to be on New Orleans' depth chart at the position moving forward, and Saints head coach Sean Payton suggested the team won't be acquiring a different signal-caller this fall or ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline:

